The Boys’ Season 4 Plot is Hiding in Plain Sight on Gen V

This article contains spoilers for Gen V and The Boys.

The Boys spinoff Gen V has done an incredible job thus far of expanding this supe-filled world while still maintaining a close connection to its predecessor. From character cameos to updates on current events, there are plenty of Easter eggs woven into Gen V’s story that give us hints into where The Boys could go in season 4.

Set between seasons 3 and 4 of The Boys, the youth of Gen V, as well as the entire world, have recently seen Homelander (Antony Starr) murder a civilian protester in cold blood. According to a brief news report, Homelander is actually on trial for this crime, though Vought appears to be fighting this with all they have. In a YouTube video on the Vought International channel, Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) tries to spin the attack as Homelander trying to defend his son Ryan (Cameron Covetti) from a violent Starlight supporter.

But if a newspaper seen in Episode 5 of Gen V is current, then Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) may also be on the wrong side of the law once again in season 4 of The Boys. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Butcher’s face can be seen on a newspaper taped to the glass door of the drive-in that Sam (Asa Germann) has been using to hide out. The headline reads “Manhunt Continues for William Butcher,” and while this could easily be an old paper from season 2, it is also likely that Vought and Homelander have pinned Maeve’s “death” on him and the boys after they failed to kill him in Vought tower.