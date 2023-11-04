Gen V Has Made the X-Men More Relevant Than Ever

This storyline served as the inspiration for Gen V, which (thankfully) removes the molestation plot and reduces John Godolkin to just the namesake of the central school Godolkin University. But even as it moves away from the X-Men parody in the comics, Gen V still manages to highlight the importance of the X-Men as a storytelling concept.

Cynical Heroes: The Next Generation

As with the mainline series The Boys, Gen V performs a minor miracle by finding something smart and empathetic within the comic’s tiresome provocations. Despite the trauma of her powers manifesting, Marie Moreau remains a sympathetic character. She legitimately believes that the Seven and other Supes do good and that ethos drives her to succeed at Godolkin University. Yes, the series does include some of The Boys’s signature gross-out gags, including a scene in which Marie engorges a would-be rapist’s penis until it explodes, but it also finds moments of emotional vulnerability for most of its characters.

Moreover, Gen V follows The Boys in using superpowers as a metaphor for the obsession with power in our current political and social climate. Gen V accurately imagines higher education as little more than a training ground for the capitalist rat race. Students learn how to reinforce a social structure that consolidates power to an elite few, ensuring compliance through a series of carrots in the form media coverage, acknowledgment from respected figures, or moral superiority performed online, and sticks, most obviously in the form of a secret facility dubbed The Woods.

Take, for example, a Godolkin Town Hall meeting shown in the first season’s penultimate episode. Hosted by the Tucker Carlson-esque Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), the Town Hall allows the young Supes-in-training to ask questions of Vice Presidential hopeful and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stand-in Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Neuman’s platform involves regulations for Supes, something that Coleman considers un-American, limiting their freedom. According to Coleman, the only thing that can stop a bad guy with superpowers, specifically Homelander and Soldier Boy, is a good guy with superpowers.

While the gun control allegory holds, the metaphor gets muddled when Neuman states that a law-breaking Supe will be subject to a trial and a jury of their peers. “Humans are not our fucking peers,” shouts a young man in a red hat. “Supes’ lives matter!” another adds. Neuman still talks about most Supes being “law-abiding citizens” and “common sense solutions,” but when the red-hatted youth starts chanting “You will not control us,” the scene devolves into a mass of signifiers ripped from the headlines, with no discernible point.

X-Men Forever

To be fair, the controlling metaphor of the X-Men doesn’t always work either. First of all, having a mother ask Bobby Drake (Shawn Ashmore) “Have you ever tried not being a mutant?” as seen in X2: X-Men United doesn’t explore homophobia as well as making Iceman an openly gay character, as he is in current X-Men continuity. Secondly, while a few ugly and disadvantaged mutants do make their way to Xavier’s School (looking at you, Beak and Eye-Boy), most are incredibly good-looking people who have the ability to level a building with their minds.