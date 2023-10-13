X-Men’s Fall of X Is a Villain-Packed Marvel Event Years in the Making

Duggan is now deep into an ongoing story that has been allowed to simmer for about 70 issues, and that slow burn has allowed him to continually add crucial ingredients: most recently, turning Iron Man into an X-book, writing an Avengers title into the X-Men line, and putting some real work into revitalizing mutant villains.

“Something wonderful happened [with House/Powers of X],” Duggan says. “But the cost of that was that we were a little poorer of our villains, [who were now] alongside the heroes.” The X-Men have a tendency, as alliances shift and status quo changes, to assimilate, embolden, or make obsolete their mutant villains. To contrast the bad guys who joined up with the X-Men to form a united mutant nation, such as classic villains Magneto and Mr. Sinister, Duggan and crew needed to pit the X-Men against some new heavy hitters—people with resources and skills the mutants didn’t possess and networks that would enable them to do their worst.

The most consistent villains of the Krakoan era have been Orchis, a shadowy agency made up of AIM, Hydra, and SHIELD scientists working to prevent a mutant takeover of the world. “Orchis’ point of view is that Krakoa is an invasive species, and the mutants are a mistake,” Duggan says.

Orchis is, like any bureaucracy, sprawling and occasionally ridiculous. They have HR and communications departments. They sell merch, place opinion pieces in major newspapers, publish press releases, and staff research departments with apes with doctorates; all wildly normal functions of a standard think tank or public policy shop. The policy Orchis is researching and advocating for just happens to be the extermination of mutantkind.

As one would expect from a group with such an openly genocidal mission statement, Orchis members are truly awful. They’ve got AIM scientists perverting Krakoan technology, as MODOK is doing with the Captain Krakoa suit. They have evil geneticist Dr. Stasis sabotaging Krakoan medicine and turning it deadly for the humans taking it. And we haven’t even touched on the looming threats in the background of the organization: Moira X, the cyborg body housing Moira MacTaggert’s 1,500 hundred-year-old, ten times resurrected brain; Nimrod, the deadliest mutant-killing robot in history; and Omega Sentinel, the machine who is trying to change her dark fate after her consciousness was sent back from a bleak future where the machines always lose to the mutants.

In fact, the only thing missing from Orchis and the mutant villain Renaissance is a booming, monologuing regent with a penchant for referring to himself in the third person. Duggan’s fixing that, though. It’s time for DOOM. Victor Von Doom.



“Doom has his own X-Men team, the X-Men of Doom,” Duggan says of the mutant team debuting in the December issue of X-Men. “In ‘House of Doom’…we go right back to Xavier announcing Krakoa to the world and see that conversation from Doom’s point of view. I didn’t intend for it to be very funny, but Victor going ‘Oh, hell no’ is great.”