Game of Thrones: Aegon Prequel Series Must Finally Correct The Long Night’s Mistakes

Pondering a second Targaryen-related prequel right after House of the Dragon‘s successful first season is the latest sign yet that HBO sees the future of Game of Thrones as inextricably linked to the Targaryen family. The original series, of course, featured dozens of powerful dynastic families vying for political power in the Seven Kingdoms, with the most prominent and popular among them being the Starks of Winterfell. Interestingly, HBO’s first attempt at a Game of Thrones spinoff, Bloodmoon, was to be set in The North thousands of years in the past and would have dealt primarily Starks and other Northern houses and cultures.

When that pilot wasn’t picked up, HBO decided to do what it probably should have done in the first place and returned to Martin’s original texts. Given that Fire & Blood was freshly published when HBO was in the market for a spinoff, that book’s Dance of the Dragon passages ultimately inspired what would eventually become House of the Dragon.

With this newly invested focus on House Targaryen, the Aegon the Conqueror prequel has a rare opportunity to set an important bit of Game of Thrones lore straight as well. The final scene of the House of the Dragon premiere featured a bit of information that was shocking to both A Song of Ice and Fire book readers and TV watchers-only alike. In it, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) shares with his daughter and his chosen heir Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) that their ancestor Aegon I didn’t invade Westeros solely because it was a fun thing to do. No, he had a vision that he needed to unite the continent to save the world. Viserys tells Rhaenyra:

Our histories, they tell us that Aegon looked across the Blackwater from Dragonstone and saw a rich land ripe for the capture. But ambition alone is not what drove him to conquest. It was a dream. And just as Daenys foresaw the end of Valyria, Aegon foresaw the end of the world of men. It is to begin with a terrible winter gusting out of the distant north. Aegon saw absolute darkness riding on those winds. And whatever dwells within will destroy the world of the living. When this great winter comes, Rhaenyra all of Westeros must stand against it. And if to the world of men is to survive, a Targaryen must be seated on the Iron Throne. A king or queen strong enough to unite the realm against the cold and the dark. Aegon called his dream the song of ice and fire. This secret has been passed from king to heir since Aegon’s time. Now you must promise to carry it and protect it.

Not only is that a fascinating update to the Game of Thrones story but it also apparently came with George R.R. Martin’s blessing, with showrunner Ryan Condal revealing that Martin shared the details of Aegon’s dream with the House of the Dragon writers. Aegon’s vision, tantalizing called the “song of ice and fire,” is therefore about canon as canon gets in the Game of Thrones universe.

This untitled Aegon the Conqueror prequel will have the opportunity to reconcile the canon between Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon in a meaningful way. Viserys’ interpretation of Aegon’s dream is clear: it says that a Targaryen must be seated upon the Iron Throne when the White Walkers come to unite Westeros and save the world. Those who have seen the final season of Game of Thrones, however, know that a Targaryen was very definitively not on the Iron Throne and yet the world was still very much saved.