House of the Dragon: a Brief History of the Targaryens, their Dragons, Old Valyria, Aegon the Conqueror & Mad King Aerys

Game of Thrones fans will remember that Valyrian steel is a powerful metal with magical properties and one of only two materials able to kill White Walkers and wights. Very few Valyrian steel swords like Daemon’s ‘Dark Sister’ exist, and the ability to forge the metal was lost along with Old Valyria.

Old Valyria: the Targaryens’ Lost Empire

It’s not just the language, the steel and the sigil that the Targaryens have brought to Westeros with them, but also the city of Valyria – after a fashion. Alone in his chambers, King Viserys I (played by actor-director Paddy Considine) spends his free time carving a model of a city. While Game of Thrones fans might easily mistake it for a representation of his family’s current home, the Red Keep in King’s Landing, they’d be wrong.

As Paddy Considine told Den of Geek, Viserys is building a model of Old Valyria, using historical plans to recreate it as it was destroyed before he was born:

“He’s a historian. He loves the history of the old world. He’s actually recreating a model of Old Valyria made from old sort of plans and things like that. When the Targaryens fled the Doom, the plans of the city itself were taken with them and he’s just recreating a detailed map for historical reasons. He’s a big geek himself and I think he likes solitude. He likes to work away in his own little world.” Paddy Considine, King Viserys I in House of the Dragon

The Doom of Valyria and Aegon the Conqueror

While the fictional Valyrian empire shares a great deal in common with that of Rome (advanced technology and ‘firepower’, centralised government, a scorched earth approach to those who refuse to yield, a few dodgy emperors along the way…) its fall didn’t happen like Rome’s over a number of centuries but in one single event. Closer to the mythological story of Atlantis, Valyria was destroyed by a natural disaster known as ‘The Doom of Valyria’. The most popular theory runs that 14 volcanoes simultaneously erupted, destroying several cities and lands and creating the uninhabitable ‘Smoking Sea’.

Aegon Targaryen, his sister-wives and their three dragons were one of the few Valyrian families to remain after the Doom because prior to it, their family had relocated west to Dragonstone, a volcanic island off the coast of Westeros. The loss of their family’s former empire later inspired Aegon to conquer the continent of Westeros. There, he united the Seven Kingdoms, created the Iron Throne, and began three centuries of Targaryen rule, which ended with Robert’s Rebellion, when Robert Baratheon led an army of rebels against Mad King Aerys II and usurped the Iron Throne.

Mad King Aerys II and Daenerys: History Repeating

The last official Targaryen ruler of Westeros was Aerys II, who was deposed by Robert Baratheon approx. 15 years before the start of Game of Thrones. Aerys was the father of Prince Rhaegar (the secret father of Jon Snow), Prince Viserys, and Princess Daenerys.