Supernatural’s Scariest Episodes

So to sum up: this is about a creepy little girl ghost carrying a creepy old-fashioned doll made with her own hair, who has murdered numerous people including two of her own families, while her adoptive father desperately tries to warn people by moving his eyes in a painting. If that doesn’t give you the creeps, horror may not be the genre for you.

12. Lazarus Rising (Season 4, Episode 1)

Here’s something else you might have forgotten over the years – when Castiel first turned up on Supernatural, he was scary. Cass was the first angel we saw possessing a human on the show. For most of the episode, we have no idea that he is an angel. What we do know is that he pulled Dean out of Hell, destroyed a gas station, killed a diner-full of people possessed by demons, and burned out Pamela’s eyes just for trying to look at him.

Then Dean and Bobby manage to summon Castiel to an abandoned barn and he makes his grand entrance. Lights flicker, shadows spread, and in he comes, black wings spreading out from his Constantine-inspired outfit, as he growls at Dean, “I’m the one that gripped you tight and raised you from Perdition”. It’s hard to remember if you’ve watched Misha Collins be rather adorable for 11 years, but in Castiel’s very first appearance, he was genuinely terrifying.

11. Of Grave Importance (Season 7, Episode 19)

The building in ‘Of Grave Importance’ is a classic haunted house, in which everyone who dies in the house gets trapped there as a spirit. Generally speaking, the living don’t tend to see all the ghosts in these places at once – The Haunting of Bly Manor, for example, got lots of mileage out of hiding ghosts in the corners and the shadows.

But in this episode, instead of following Sam and Dean, we spend much of the episode with Bobby, who is unfortunately a ghost himself by this point. While Sam and Dean wander around in the dark with their EMF meters pinging, Bobby sees what they can’t – that the house is stuffed to the brim with ghosts, most of them just standing around with blank expressions on their faces. There’s one that rushes the camera and screams, and some that are chattier, plus a young couple wandering in confusion and poor Annie who didn’t even know she was dead until Bobby showed up. Despite Bobby’s cheerful commentary, this is the creepiest ghost story Supernatural had done in a long time by this point in the series.

The episode also shows us a ghost who is dangerous to other ghosts, so even being dead won’t protect you. And we even see Bobby’s eventual fate if he sticks around as a ghost. Just when you thought it couldn’t get scarier!