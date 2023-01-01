Hulu New Releases: January 2023

If January sets the tone for any streamer’s year then 2023 is certainly going to be the Year of True Crime on Hulu. That’s right, Hulu’s list of new releases for January 2023 is highlight by several new true crime docuseries (and one charmingly goofy animated hero).

The true crime docuseries fest gets started with Death in the Dorms on Jan. 5. That will be followed by How I Caught My Killer on Jan. 12, and Web of Death on Jan. 19. The first is a six-episode series that will follow the real life case of murders at UCLA, while the latter two will both present several different stories.

It’s not just all true crime in January for Hulu. Jan. 9 sees the arrival of Koala Man, an animated series that envisions an Australian crime fighter of the same name. Also premiering is season 2 of How I Met Your Mather (Jan. 24) and superhero drama Extraordinary (Jan. 25). The only movie of note this month is The Drop on Jan. 13.

Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.