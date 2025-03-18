Bones and All: Ranking the Star Trek Doctors and Physicians

Photo: CBS Studios.

9. Catherine Pulaski (TNG)

Perhaps the easiest decision on this list, Dr. Pulaski takes the bottom spot. Yet, even that makes her sound worse than she is. Pulaski already has the odds stacked against her, coming in only for The Next Generation‘s still-shaky second season and briefly replacing a fan-favorite in Beverly Crusher, when Diana Muldaur joined the cast after Gates McFadden’s season one departure. Worse, she makes a terrible impression in her early appearances by bullying Data over the pronunciation of her name.

However, the 24-episode seasons we used to have back then really worked in Pulaski’s favor, giving her time to grow beyond those first impressions. By the time we get to the 15th episode, “Pen Pals,” Pulaski is showing remarkable compassion for a scared child, and even bonding with Data. Had Pulaski got to stick around through season three and longer, when TNG matured into the great show it would become, then perhaps she would be at the top of this list. As it is, she doesn’t quite rank as high as the others.

Photo: Paramount +.

8. T’ana (Lower Decks)

The USS Cerritos‘s grouchy Caitian Dr. T’ana underscores one of the key struggles of this list. When we’re considering what makes a great Star Trek doctor, are we giving more weight to their skills as a physician, and everything that entails? Or how much we enjoy watching them? Voiced with grit and vinegar by Gillian Vigman, T’Ana seems annoyed when anyone on the ‘Ritos needs her help. Worse, she uses a very dodgy method of pain measurement. Basically, if it doesn’t bother her and her incredibly high pain tolerance, then it should bother her patients either.

That said, T’Ana is a delight to watch. She’s one of the more wacky side characters on Lower Decks and embodies the show’s original intentions as a parody of Trek. Where Mariner and Boimler matured into full, real characters, T’Ana remains a send up of McCoy and Pulaski. Given her relatively little screen time, the enjoyment she brings to viewers isn’t quite enough to outweigh the pain she brings to patients, and so T’Ana falls toward the bottom.

7. Hugh Culber (Discovery)

If Pulaski and T’Ana are a bit too rough on their patients, the Discovery‘s Dr. Hugh Culber falls way too far in the other direction. Actor Wilson Cruz has plenty of muscles and doesn’t mind showing them off, but his greatest strength in Discovery is his kind smile. Culber is all empathy and understanding, which made him a good match for husband Paul Stamets, who started out as a pricklier character.

However, as Discovery increasingly leaned into emotional storytelling, Culber’s great empathy became less remarkable. In fact, after his death at the end of season one and resurrection midway through season two, Culber simply existed to give empathetic smiles to other characters, especially the dreadfully dull Adira, making him a compelling person who never realized his potential… just like every other Discovery character.