Bones and All: Ranking the Star Trek Doctors and Physicians
Whether they're grouchy or graceful, these physicians help the heroes of Star Trek accomplish their space-faring missions.
Given its mission to seek out new life and new civilizations, Star Trek doesn’t give its physicians the most glamorous jobs. Captain Kirk and Commander Riker get to go on adventures, Picard and Spock wrestle with complex questions. The doctors just clean up the mess.
And yet, the doctors remain some of the most intriguing characters in all of Trek. The advice they offer the captains, the moral dilemmas foisted upon them by the patients sent to their sick bays, even their romantic entanglements. All of these make for compelling stories, which might be why all of the Trek doctors are pretty great. There’s honestly not a bad one on this list, even if the shows around them are sometimes lacking.
Still, there are a few caveats we need to put in place, which means some of the docs get left out. This list ranks only the main doctors, not other types of healers (sorry Nurses Chapel and Ogawa, sorry Counselor Troi) nor doctors who only show up for a bit. That means not only that we’re skipping over Dr. April from The Animated Series or Dr. Royce from “The Cage,” but also The Original Series version of M’Benga played by Booker Bradshaw and the Kelvin universe McCoy played by Karl Urban. Finally, we’re just looking at the movies and TV shows here, so the friendly dinosaur Dr. Shenti Yisec Eres Ree from the Star Trek: Titan novels will not appear.
Still, that leaves us with plenty of great physicians to look at, each of whom any Trekkie would be happy to visit.
9. Catherine Pulaski (TNG)
Perhaps the easiest decision on this list, Dr. Pulaski takes the bottom spot. Yet, even that makes her sound worse than she is. Pulaski already has the odds stacked against her, coming in only for The Next Generation‘s still-shaky second season and briefly replacing a fan-favorite in Beverly Crusher, when Diana Muldaur joined the cast after Gates McFadden’s season one departure. Worse, she makes a terrible impression in her early appearances by bullying Data over the pronunciation of her name.
However, the 24-episode seasons we used to have back then really worked in Pulaski’s favor, giving her time to grow beyond those first impressions. By the time we get to the 15th episode, “Pen Pals,” Pulaski is showing remarkable compassion for a scared child, and even bonding with Data. Had Pulaski got to stick around through season three and longer, when TNG matured into the great show it would become, then perhaps she would be at the top of this list. As it is, she doesn’t quite rank as high as the others.
8. T’ana (Lower Decks)
The USS Cerritos‘s grouchy Caitian Dr. T’ana underscores one of the key struggles of this list. When we’re considering what makes a great Star Trek doctor, are we giving more weight to their skills as a physician, and everything that entails? Or how much we enjoy watching them? Voiced with grit and vinegar by Gillian Vigman, T’Ana seems annoyed when anyone on the ‘Ritos needs her help. Worse, she uses a very dodgy method of pain measurement. Basically, if it doesn’t bother her and her incredibly high pain tolerance, then it should bother her patients either.
That said, T’Ana is a delight to watch. She’s one of the more wacky side characters on Lower Decks and embodies the show’s original intentions as a parody of Trek. Where Mariner and Boimler matured into full, real characters, T’Ana remains a send up of McCoy and Pulaski. Given her relatively little screen time, the enjoyment she brings to viewers isn’t quite enough to outweigh the pain she brings to patients, and so T’Ana falls toward the bottom.
7. Hugh Culber (Discovery)
If Pulaski and T’Ana are a bit too rough on their patients, the Discovery‘s Dr. Hugh Culber falls way too far in the other direction. Actor Wilson Cruz has plenty of muscles and doesn’t mind showing them off, but his greatest strength in Discovery is his kind smile. Culber is all empathy and understanding, which made him a good match for husband Paul Stamets, who started out as a pricklier character.
However, as Discovery increasingly leaned into emotional storytelling, Culber’s great empathy became less remarkable. In fact, after his death at the end of season one and resurrection midway through season two, Culber simply existed to give empathetic smiles to other characters, especially the dreadfully dull Adira, making him a compelling person who never realized his potential… just like every other Discovery character.
6. EMH (Voyager)
Like Dr. T’ana, the Emergency Medical Hologram aka the Doctor from Voyager divides the audience and the crew. Because as much as we love watching Robert Picardo play the EMH, it’s hard not to feel bad for Voyager‘s crew. The EMH is endlessly arrogant, easily distracted by anyone who praises his horrible singing or holonovels. Yes, he knows how to treat his patients well, perhaps even better than biological physicians. But man, he seems exhausting.
“Seems” is the operative word there. Because Picardo is a delight, making EMH one of the consistently best characters from episode one, a rarity on Voyager. When paired with Kes, Seven of Nine, Tom Paris (or even Andy Dick, in one episode), the EMH makes for a compelling foil. Furthermore, one need spend only a couple of minutes watching a medical show to see that arrogant, uncaring doctors can be great TV.
5. Joseph M’Benga (Strange New Worlds)
Dr. Joseph M’Benga sits right at the center of this list because he can go either direction. M’Benga is an ideal character for Strange New Worlds, someone who showed up a couple of times in TOS, but never really had an established identity, giving the current writers plenty to work with. For the most part, writers have gotten it right with M’Benga, taking full advantage of actor Babs Olusanmokun’s distinctive voice and unique features to craft a person who exudes empathy and mystery.
M’Benga has been an MVP in several of SNW‘s best moments, whether he’s excitedly recommending Captain Pike’s breakfast offerings or reading a fairy tale to his daughter. Thus far, the show has handled his PTSD from the Klingon War well, making him a space age version of a Civil War physician seen in shows like Deadwood. However, the PTSD storyline also suggests that M’Benga is actually a black ops super warrior, and even featured him becoming space Hulk for a few minutes. SNW has been mostly great so far, and M’Benga has been a highlight. But if the supersoldier arc returns, it’s certainly going to knock him down a few pegs on this list.
4. Julian Bashir (Deep Space Nine)
With his soft features and gentle affect, Dr. Bashir seems a million miles away from the grizzled M’Benga or frontier medic Bones. Which is ironic, since Bashir becomes the only doctor on this list who gets on-screen, in-canon experience as a war time physician. Of course, that’s just one of several developments that occur across Deep Space Nine‘s seven seasons, in which Bashir transforms from a cocky, womanizing wiz-kid to morally complex but fundamentally good-hearted professional.
It’s a testament to Alexander Siddig as an actor that he not only excelled at playing all these aspects of Bashir, but made them feel consistent. As Bashir learned about his augment status and developed a relationship with the secretive Garak, he also grew more caring, his pride knocked down a few pegs and his empathy growing. By the time the Dominion War reached its boiling point, Bashir established himself as the right doctor for the times.
3. Beverly Crusher (The Next Generation)
In the same way that TNG turned its captain from the swashbuckling Kirk to the patrician Picard, so also did the series move away from McCoy’s gruff demeanor to the absolute professionalism of Dr. Beverly Crusher, played by Gates McFadden. In fact, Dr. Crusher exemplified TNG‘s emphasis on extreme competence better than any other main character, save perhaps Picard. Not even the fact that she was saddled with pre-Prodigy Wesley and a romantic plot with the Captain could distract from the fact that she is, ultimately, a doctor who is very, very good at her job.
That professionalism meant that Crusher got to star in some of the best episodes of the series, courtesy not extended to any of her female co-stars (until Michelle Forbes joins as Ensign Ro). “Remember Me” and “Ethics” highlight Crusher’s moral compass and intelligence, and not even the oft-mocked “Sub Rosa” (which is better than its reputation suggests!) diminishes her as a person. Even better, when Crusher does finally return for season three of Star Trek: Picard, her romance storyline feels real and earned, as she has legitimate reasons for mistrusting Picard weighs them against her feelings. Crusher isn’t just one of the best doctors in Star Trek, she’s one of the best characters in the franchise.
2. Leonard “Bones” McCoy (TOS)
Crusher might be more fully rounded and T’Ana might be funnier, but could anyone else on this list rock the beard, leisure suit, and medallion combo Bones wears in The Motion Picture? I think not. All joking aside, the incredible look and DeForest Kelley’s mix of annoyance and respect when he realizes that Kirk has called him back into service is everything great about Dr. Leonard McCoy. Bones isn’t the same professional as Crusher, nor is he necessarily the smartest or most decorated of the docs in the franchise, but he is one of the main reasons the franchise exists at all.
Although he often gets overshadowed by his frienemy Spock, McCoy serves as the crucial third to the triad at the center of TOS. Where Spock represented logic and urged Kirk to think rationally, McCoy was all human passion, an interesting choice for a man of science. As a result, McCoy kept things grounded on the Enterprise. No matter how many aliens or space gods they would encounter, Bones would respond like any other human, with irritation and wonder and humor. Others on this list might be better at keeping people alive, but only Bones understands how to live.
1. Phlox (Enterprise)
Honestly, Dr. Phlox deserves top spot just for not smothering Malcolm Reed the first chance he got. Throw in the fact that he had to serve under Captain Archer, and Phlox is an undisputed hero. In fact, Phlox rivals T’Pal and Trip Tucker as the only good main characters on Enterprise because he best captures the prequel’s concept, which followed humanity’s first steps into deep space. Even more than T’Pal, Phlox served as Earth’s guide into deep space by modeling the mindset they need: deep curiosity and slow judgment.
Played with even-keeled warmth by John Billingsley, Phlox meets every new challenge with wonder and kindness. He gently nudges his human shipmates toward new experiences (remember when he tried to get Trip to sleep with one of his wives), but never goes too far. Nor is he completely without morals, as he’s more than willing to stand up against those who want to destroy other lifeforms. In short, Phlox isn’t just a great Star Trek doctor. He’s a perfect Star Trek character, the one who best embodies the mandate to seek out new life and new civilizations.