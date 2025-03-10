The Best Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Episodes, Ranked
Deep Space Nine changed Star Trek forever and these 20 great episodes led the way.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine shouldn’t have worked. The franchise was founded on ideas of exploration, “Wagon Train to the stars,” as creator Gene Roddenberry put it. It originally focused on a trio so iconic that producers worried that fans would reject Patrick Stewart and LeVar Burton on the bridge of a new Enterprise.
Deep Space Nine went even further, staying on a space station instead of seeking out new worlds and new civilizations. It would be led by a Commander and not a Captain, one who carried a grudge against the now-beloved Picard. The main cast would include non-Federation personnel, including the war hero Kira Nerys, the shapeshifting Odo, and the Ferengi Quark, a member of a race that failed to distinguish itself in The Next Generation.
How did DS9 overcome that deficit and become (arguably) the greatest Star Trek series of all time? These twenty episodes provide the answer.
20. Little Green Men
Season 4 Episode 8
With its depiction of a Quadrant-wide war and religious misunderstanding, Deep Space Nine went darker than any other Trek entry before or since. But the series was also very funny, offering some of the all-time best silly Trek entries of all time. Case in point, the hilarious time-travel episode “Little Green Men.”
“Little Green Men” sends Ferengi Quark, Rom, and Nog (and a stowaway Odo) to Area 51 in 1947, where they encounter the United States military. Shenanigans ensue, in which, the Ferengi try to make the profitable best of a weird situation, while American General Denning (Charles Napier) makes sense of the Martians in his grasp. “Little Green Men” shows off the excellent chemistry and comic timing of actors Armin Shimerman, Max Grodénchik, and Aron Eisenberg. However, the linguistic misunderstandings between the Ferengi and the humans also underscore the importance of communication, a tried and true Star Trek theme.
19. It’s Only a Paper Moon
Season 7 Episode 10
At the time of its airing, some fans worried that Deep Space Nine‘s portrayal of widespread war would overshadow the humanism that Roddenberry wanted for the franchise. Although the show absolutely went to darker places and showed Starfleet compromising its values, it never lost its sense of empathy.
“It’s Only a Paper Moon” might focus on the Ferengi Nog, but it drips with humanity. Throughout the series, Nog went from a kid on his way to being a schemer like his uncle to achieving his dream of joining Starfleet, the first of his people to do so. “It’s Only a Paper Moon” finds Nog dealing with reality of his dream, having lost his leg in a Dominion War battle. The episode honors Nog’s complex emotions while still affirming Trek optimism, grounded by an outstanding performance by the late Eisenberg.
18. Soldiers of the Empire
Season 5 Episode 21
Deep Space Nine may have turned Chief O’Brien into one of the best characters in the franchise, but it didn’t do much for Worf’s reputation. Too often, plots treated Worf as a wet blanket and unreliable officer, leading to dressing downs from everyone from Sisko to Jadzia to Alexander, of all people. Yet, Michael Dorn remained an actor with tremendous presence, and when DS9 gave Worf a worthy episode, he made sure to make it count.
Such is the case with “Soldiers of the Empire,” which focuses on the Klingon Empire and its role in the Dominion War. The respected warrior Martok gets called into service and recruits Worf as his first officer. But instead of launching into the fray, Martok hedges, a grievous sin in the eyes of a Klingon. The conundrum shows Worf handling the issue with surprising elegance, illustrating not only the way his character has evolved over time but also Dorn’s ability to add surprising layers.
17. In the Hands of the Prophets
Season 1 Episode 20
Forget Khan quoting Ahab, forget the Borg dismissing attempts at resistance. The most chilling phrase in all of Star Trek is “Oh my child…” Although the religious plotlines in DS9 don’t stand out like those involving the Dominion War, Kai Winn and her endless self-righteousness put her on the same level as Gul Dukat. Nowhere is that more clear than in the season one finale “In the Hands of the Prophets.”
“In the Hands of the Prophets” pokes at the pluralism at the heart of the station, when Winn (then just a lowly Vedek, not yet Kai) takes exception to the school opened by Keiko O’Brien and its non-Orthodox teachings. The episode doesn’t handle its themes with as much elegance as one would like and the bomb plot feels like an unnecessary escalation. But Louise Brooks dominates each one of her scenes, imbuing Winn with enough faux-care and condescension to keep viewers’ blood boiling long after the credits roll.
16. Our Man Bashir
Season 4 Episode 10
More than any other character in the main cast, it took writers a while to figure out what to do with Dr. Bashir. He really came into his own when paired with Andrew Robinson’s delightful Cardassian tailor/spy Garak, which opened up a romantic playfulness in Bashir, making way for the tragedy of his augment reveal.
“Our Man Bashir” highlights that playfulness with a story that lacks any real stakes, outside of the unlikely chance that Bashir and Garak may get killed by the holographic representations of their friends. The pleasure of the episode comes from seeing performers such as Nana Visitor and Michael Dorn lean into James Bond tropes, getting a break from their usual character types. However, the episode also furthers the connection between Bashir and Garak, a relationship that thrived until producers decided to erase homosexuality from the show, delaying an in-universe payoff to the Lower Decks episode “Fissure Quest.”
15. Bar Association
Season 4 Episode 16
As anyone who caught the Elon Musk name drops in Discovery‘s first season can tell you, it’s always risky business to tie Star Trek back to actual people and events. Yet, Chief O’Brien only grows more impressive when he describes his ancestor Sean Aloysius O’Brien, whom he credits with starting the real-world Anthracite Strike of 1902, a brutal conflict in which mine owners marshaled their forces against the strikers.
Thankfully, Rom and his friends don’t experience anything like that when they unionize against his brother Quark. Yet, the principles remain the same in the 24th century, the 20th century, and certainly in the 21st century, with owners exploiting the workers. It’s those principles that O’Brien inspires in Rom and lead him to get fair wages for Quark’s employees. Like Sean Aloysius O’Brien, Rom became more than a hero. He became a union man.
14. For the Cause
Season 4 Episode 22
Although the fizzled out into nothing on Voyager, the Maquis were once one of the more compelling aspects of Star Trek. Humans who revolted against the Federation after the Cardassians demilitarized, the Maquis showed a more revolutionary criticism of the central Utopian vision. The best use of the Maquis came with Michael Eddington (Kenneth Marshall), who masqueraded as a Security Officer on DS9 before revealing himself as a traitor, much to Sisko’s chagrin.
Eddington’s story comes to a head in season five’s “Blaze of Glory,” in which the obsessed Sisko finally brings him down. But Eddington’s best moment came in “For the Cause,” when he reveals his true intentions. As demonstrated by the speeches he gives, Eddington’s betrayal vexes Sisko not just because a traitor hid right under the Captain’s nose. Rather, it was because Sisko carries some sympathies for the Maquis, sympathies he doesn’t want to admit, even to himself.
13. Call to Arms
Season 5 Episode 26
Ever since its inception, Star Trek has wrestled with the idea that Starfleet may be more of a military branch than an exploratory organization. “Call to Arms” fully dismisses that question, as any pretense of hedging falls away when the Cardassians, now aligned with the Dominion, take control of the station. Rather than treat the turn to war as a loss, for either the station or Star Trek in general. Sisko makes it clear that he, the Federation, and Star Trek values will return, a promise he makes by leaving behind his beloved baseball.
The baseball reveal is an elegant reminder of the hope that remains, even at this darkest point in the show. However, it works because of the massive stakes of the storyline, all of which get ramped up in “Call to Arms.” Dukat has rarely been as imperious as he is in this battle, Weyoun rarely as slimy, Demar rarely as grumpy, all certain they’re well on their way to victory, while Worf and Jadzia get separated, and Odo and Rom stay behind, apparently in service of their enemies. It looks bleak in “Call to Arms.” And then, Dukat finds Sikso’s baseball.
12. Hard Time
Season 4 Episode 19
O’Brien must suffer. As the everyman of Deep Space Nine, Miles Edwin O’Brien had to feel the brunt of the crew’s travails, and so every single episode focused on the engineer seemed to find new ways to torture him. The worst example occurred in “Hard Time,” which begins with O’Brien being sentenced by inhabitants of a planet called Argatha to twenty years of prison. Instead of actually serving the time, the Argrathis simply implant O’Brien with memories of twenty years hard time, a somehow crueler fate.
Some have criticized “Hard Time” for setting up a premise no other episode can or does follow. By the time the next episode “Shattered Mirror” hits, no one even mentions O’Brien’s ordeal. But “Hard Time” makes up for the lack of others by drilling into the horror of the concept, giving Colm Meany plenty to work with as an actor, chewing through his suffering in a unique way.
11. Heart of Stone
Season 3 Episode 14
“Heart of Stone” ranks high on this list because of an amazing scene in which Nog declairs his desire to join Starfleet. It’s an incredible moment, filled with not just outstanding acting from Eisenberg and Avery Brooks, but also a great evolution for the character, one that adds layers to the often comic Ferengi.
However, “Heart of Stone” also ranks high because of its prime plot, in which Odo meets another Changeling. The mystery of Odo’s people and his relations to “solids” will become a major plot point in Deep Space Nine, but there’s something refreshing about this early look at the character’s psyche. “Heart of Stone” offers a first look at the sadness within Odo, making him more than a growling cop and into someone with real pathos. In a way, Nog’s achievement is just icing on the cake of an already great episode.
10. Inquisition
Season 6 Episode 18
The legacy of Section 31, including the recent terrible movie, certainly makes it tempting to dismiss “Inquisition” for introducing the idea of a black ops team into the franchise. But these failed attempts to tell Section 31 stories only make Deep Space Nine‘s approach look better, especially the episode that introduced the concept, “Inquisition.”
Most of “Inquisition” deals with a search for a traitor within the Federation, targeting Bashir. The story both builds on the reveal that Bashir is an illegal augment while also pushing Alexander Siddig to new levels as an actor. Crucially, the episode ends with Bashir rejecting Section 31, something that seems to be forgotten by everyone else who has dealt with the organization since.
9. Trials and Tribble-Lations
Season 5 Episode 6
Filmed as the 30th anniversary of Star Trek, “Trials and Tribble-Lations” could have been a disaster. Deep Space Nine had fully traveled away from the pastel optimism of The Original Series, making Sisko an odd fit next to Kirk. Furthermore, the technology used to put Sisko et. al. into scenes from “The Trouble With Tribbles” was so exciting that the episode didn’t really have to be good. It could have just been a celebration of all things Trek and that would have been enough.
Instead, “Trials and Tribble-Lations” is a delightful romp, one fueled by our love for the characters, then and now. Alexander Siddig, Terry Farrell, and their castmates look fantastic all done up in ’60s uniforms and haircuts, and the interactions between the original cast and the DS9 cast delights every time. Even better, Worf provides what should be the only answer for any continuity error in Trek history. When asked why the TOS Klingons look so different, Worf simply barks, “We do not discuss it with outsiders.” End of conversation.
8. Duet
Season 1 Episode 19
Kira Nerys had an uphill battle when she stepped into the command center of Deep Space Nine. Not just because she was a hero of the Bajoran resistance who needed to figure out how to live in peacetime. But also because producers originally wanted Michelle Forbes to reprise her role as Ro Laren from The Next Generation, brining the Maquis sympathizer back to deal with Starfleet again.
However, it didn’t take long for Nana Visitor to win over any doubters with her flinty portrayal of Major Kira, as demonstrated by “Duet,” easily the best episode of the show’s rough first season. In “Duet,” Kira investigates an elderly Cardassian who she believes is a war criminal, guilty of some of the most horrendous actions on Bajor. The storyline not only improves upon a similar theme in the goofy TOS episode “The Conscience of the King,” but it also gets right to the knotty moral quandaries of truth and reconciliation, setting the stage for the philosophically rich stories that DS9 would go on to tell.
7. Past Tense
Season 3 Episode 11 and 12
The farther we get from August 2024, the more “Past Tense” seems to grow in relevance. Where most sci-fi depictions of a near future draw more laughs than respect, 1995’s “Past Tense” understood where the next thirty years would go.
“Past Tense” sends Sisko, Dax, and Bashir back to 2024, as humanity continues to sink deeper into squalor, before they begin to grow out of their infancy and toward the ideal shown in most Trek series. While Dax falls in with a benevolent media baron (okay, that part doesn’t age so well), Sisko and Bashir end up among the homeless and inadvertently lead a riot. Watching from the actual mid-2020s, where wealth inequality has somehow grown even worse than previously imagined, “Past Tense” is Trek at its most hopeful.
6. Blood Oath
Season 2 Episode 19
Not only does Worf give the best explanation for the visual differences between the TOS and TNG-era Klingons, but Deep Space Nine improves upon those original models by bringing them back as rich, complex characters. In “Blood Oath,” John Colicos, William Campbell, and Michael Ansara reprise their roles as Kor, Koloth and Kang, the haughty Klingons who challenged Kirk in the original series.
Where the trio were respected combatants in TOS, they’ve become relics and buffoons in the current era, their swaggering tactics out of step with the warrior mentality that became a defining feature of Klingon culture. Rather than hand-wave the changes, “Blood Oath” engages them for character drama, making use of the Dax symbiote’s long lifespan to form a bond between Jadzia and the Klingons, creating a compelling story of loyalty and redemption.
5. Sacrifice of Angels
Season 6 Episode 6
Although Deep Space Nine did not invent serialized television, it did bring the model to Star Trek, which had only before experimented with two-parters. Yet, to properly tell the story of the grand Dominion War, DS9 had to break the model, as seen in the thrilling first six episodes of season six. Building off of the Dominion-Cardassian alliances seizure of Deep Space Nine at he end of season five, the first six episodes of season six chronicle Sisko’s counter-punch, which builds to “Sacrifice of Angels.”
For the most part, “Sacrifice of Angels” is a thrilling episode, with Sisko leading Federation ships on a desperate strike against the Cardassians and eventually retrieving his station — and his baseball — from Gul Dukat. However, that bit of respect between adversaries comes filled with grief, as Dukat’s daughter Ziyal is executed for helping the resistance. By the end of the episode, everyone involved understands the cost of war, especially the viewers.
4. Take Me Out to the Holosuite
Season 7 Episode 4
Like most of the comedic episodes in Deep Space Nine, “Take Me Out to the Holosuite” shouldn’t work. By season seven, the Dominion War has reached a catastrophic pitch. Why in the world would the command crew take a break to paly baseball against an arrogant Vulcan’s team? Because Sisko loves baseball and it’s always good to see arrogant Vulcans get knocked down a peg, that’s why.
Fundamentally, Deep Space Nine is an ensemble show that we watch because we love the characters, and “Take Me Out to the Holosuite” lets us see those characters in a new configuration. From Rom’s heroic arc to Worf’s misunderstanding of the stakes (“Death to the opposition”) to Sisko’s glee and passion, “Take Me Out to the Holosuite” doesn’t distract from the Dominion War, it enriches the conflict by reminding everyone why the heroes fight: to protect one another, to protect these silly characters we love so much.
3. The Visitor
Season 4 Episode 2
Benjamin L. Sisko is the best father on television, period. And that’s kind of shocking, given how little family ties play into the world of Star Trek. Yet, from the pilot episode “Emissary,” Sisko made clear that his role as a father took precedent over anything owed to Starfleet, and he held true to that commitment throughout the series, always making time for Jake and never withholding pride and affection.
Sisko’s love for Jake would pay off in many Deep Space Nine episodes, but “The Visitor” is easily the most moving. When an accident sends Sisko phasing out of time, he finds his way back to Jake for a short time every several years, leading to brief and powerful reunions. The legendary Tony Todd plays the adult Jake, who has grown up to be a writer, but has never given up on finding his missing father. “The Visitor” is perfect pop sci-fi, using a far out premise to tell a heart-wrenching human story.
2. Far Beyond the Stars
Season 6 Episode 13
Even in the mid-’90s, people argued about whether or not something counted as “real” Star Trek. Those inclined to level that charge against Deep Space Nine seemingly got a gift with “Far Beyond the Stars,” which takes the cast away from Federation space and imagines them as humans working at a 1950s sci fi magazine. I say “seemingly” because “Far Beyond the Stars” is an amazing piece of television that so thoroughly engages with core Trek concepts that it silences all of the show’s detractors.
“Far Beyond the Stars” is Trek at its most self-reflective, capturing Avery Brooks’s own conflicted feelings about being in a mainstream sci-fi show. Sisko transforms into Benny, whose attempts to talk frankly about American racism via sci-fi are stymied by publishers and an indifferent core readership. While the setting and tone might feel different from the standard Trek episode, “Far Beyond the Stars” gets to the central ethos, the belief that science fiction in general (and Trek in particular) can take on complex social issues and make the real world a better place.
1. In the Pale Moonlight
Season 6 Episode 19
Avery Brooks could combine the over-the-top theatricality of Shatner with the presence of Stewart. He delivered his lines with a musicality that felt playful, at least until he turned his iron gaze toward the camera, wiping obliterating anyone who dared not take Sisko seriously. “In the Pale Moonlight” gives Brooks the best monologues of the series, which he delivers with his unique, bouncing cadance.
Most of “In the Pale Moonlight” consists of Brooks talking to the camera as Sisko records a log, confessing his role in forcing the Romulan Star Empire to join the Federation and the Klingons against the Dominion, a role that includes enlisting Garak (played with delicious amorality by Andrew Robinson) to commit fraud and murder. Sisko’s final statements might seem like a full dismissal of Federation values, heading down the road that leads to the cynicism too often found in modern Trek. But Brooks doesn’t play it that way. He delivers the lines with regret and resignation, reminding viewers that he takes no joy in his dark turn, a subtle take that can only be accomplished by an actor of Brooks’ talent.