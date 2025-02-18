Star Trek Master Replicas from Heathside & Paramount Boldly Go Where None Have Gone Before
New Star Trek collectibles from the early spinoffs to the latest entries in the franchise will please even the most discerning fans.
Star Trek fans, prepare to engage! Heathside Trading has officially signed a landmark deal with Paramount Consumer Products, securing the rights to produce a stunning new range of Star Trek toys and collectibles. Under its Master Replicas brand, the company is set to deliver a lineup that includes action figures, playsets, replica phasers, communicators, tricorders, and more—bringing the beloved franchise’s iconic technology and characters to life like never before.
Action Figures from Every Star Trek Spinoff
Star Trek has garnered a whole new following in the past decade, but even the old-school Trekkers will enjoy the flagship item among the collectibles set to be released. “A new range of 4.5” action figures is going to be at the center of what we’re doing,” says Ben Robinson, Creative Director of Master Replicas.
“Our mission is to bring fans items they have never had before,” he continues. “Our rights cover the new shows, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Section 31, and the forthcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. I’m delighted to say that we’re also going to be bringing fans the first-ever 4.5” Star Trek: Lower Decks action figures and the cast of Star Trek: Prodigy, starting with Rok-Tahk.”
For decades, Star Trek enthusiasts have longed for high-quality, screen-accurate collectibles that reflect the deep lore and variety of the franchise’s ever-expanding universe. Now, thanks to Master Replicas’ meticulous attention to detail, those dreams are becoming reality.
A Direct Line to Star Trek Fans
Unlike traditional toy lines that rely on retail distribution, Master Replicas is embracing a direct-to-consumer model, ensuring that passionate collectors have access to collectibles that might otherwise be overlooked or lost in a sea of other action figures by mass-market stores.
“We can provide the fans with the kind of deep-dive figures and collectibles that would be challenging for a traditional business,” Robinson explains. “Unlike other manufacturers, we’ll be releasing new figures every month, starting with Spock and Admiral Picard.”
The launch of Spock and Admiral Picard signals a thrilling start to the line, offering both classic and modern Trek fans a chance to collect some of the most legendary characters from the franchise’s storied history. But the commitment to authenticity doesn’t stop there.
“As fans ourselves, attention to detail is incredibly important to us,” Robinson says. “We’ve been poring over the reference material to make these some of the best figures anyone has ever seen. Every figure will come with accessories, and we’re even planning some exclusive online variants that come with original fabric swatches from the Star Trek costume department.”
For collectors who revel in owning a piece of Star Trek history, this unique touch transforms these figures into must-have items, connecting fans directly to the show’s legacy in an unprecedented way.
Expanding the Star Trek Collection in 2025
While the initial wave of figures is sure to excite fans, Master Replicas has even bigger plans for the future. Starting in 2025, the product range will expand to include playsets, toy ships, and landing party equipment. This means Starfleet officers of all ages will soon be able to recreate their favorite adventures, whether they’re commanding the Enterprise or embarking on daring away missions.
“Our goal,” Robinson concludes, “is to make products that fans thought they would never be able to buy, with all the love and attention that they have dreamed of.”
From detailed action figures to immersive playsets and screen-accurate replicas, Heathside Trading and Master Replicas are about to revolutionize Star Trek collecting. Whether you’re a lifelong Trekker or a new recruit to Starfleet, this upcoming wave of collectibles is set to be the final frontier in Star Trek fandom.