Star Trek Master Replicas from Heathside & Paramount Boldly Go Where None Have Gone Before

Star Trek fans, prepare to engage! Heathside Trading has officially signed a landmark deal with Paramount Consumer Products, securing the rights to produce a stunning new range of Star Trek toys and collectibles. Under its Master Replicas brand, the company is set to deliver a lineup that includes action figures, playsets, replica phasers, communicators, tricorders, and more—bringing the beloved franchise’s iconic technology and characters to life like never before.

Action Figures from Every Star Trek Spinoff

Star Trek has garnered a whole new following in the past decade, but even the old-school Trekkers will enjoy the flagship item among the collectibles set to be released. “A new range of 4.5” action figures is going to be at the center of what we’re doing,” says Ben Robinson, Creative Director of Master Replicas.

“Our mission is to bring fans items they have never had before,” he continues. “Our rights cover the new shows, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Section 31, and the forthcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. I’m delighted to say that we’re also going to be bringing fans the first-ever 4.5” Star Trek: Lower Decks action figures and the cast of Star Trek: Prodigy, starting with Rok-Tahk.”

For decades, Star Trek enthusiasts have longed for high-quality, screen-accurate collectibles that reflect the deep lore and variety of the franchise’s ever-expanding universe. Now, thanks to Master Replicas’ meticulous attention to detail, those dreams are becoming reality.