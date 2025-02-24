Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture Novel Shows a Very Different Vision of the Trek Universe

Relatedly, the book revels in a quality that saturated Trek through the original series and early The Next Generation, but which, to be honest, has been tragically lacking in the latest incarnations of the franchise – sheer horniness. If we are to accept Star Trek as Roddenberry’s singular vision, it is the vision of someone who, in the Star Trek The Next Generation writer’s bible, compares Doctor Beverly Crusher to “a striptease queen”.

Roddenberry wastes no time telling us that the Enterprise’s Rec Room (which most fans will know as the place Kirk briefs the crew on V’Ger and where we first glimpse a picture of the Enterprise XCV-330) is definitely used for sex. When Kirk meets a Starfleet officer he once had a fling with “he could feel the slight pressure of his genitals responding to those memories.” We’ll skip the bit where Kirk calls her “a whore” a few pages later, and we’ll just leave the whole unfiltered, Roddenberry-authored portrayal of Deltans well alone.

But the most interesting parts of the novelization are the areas where Roddenberry can enter the blank space of the as-yet unexplored Star Trek universe, to show us what his conception of this future might look like when we move away from a single starship and its latest planet-of-the-week.

Making History

From the off, the timeline of Star Trek The Motion Picture A novel by Gene Roddenberry does not line up with the history you learned on the Memory Alpha wiki. Where the movie Star Trek: First Contact places Zefram Cochrane’s discovery of Warp Drive and humanity’s first context with aliens on April 5th, 2063, Roddenberry tells us that warp drive was invented “nearly a century ago” – making it a pretty short road getting from there to here. This chronology doesn’t even map to the tiny amount of continuity Star Trek already had. The TOS episode “Metamorphosis” tells us the inventor of “Space Warp”, the aforementioned Zefram Cochrane, supposedly died 150 years earlier – more than 50 years before he was supposed to make the discovery.

It also casts doubt on Star Trek’s claim at presupposed Miguel Alcubierre’s invention of the “Alcubierre Drive” theory. Canonically, Trek’s warp drive allows for seemingly faster-than-light travel without any of the problematic time dilation effects by creating a “warp bubble” around a ship, compressing space in front of the vehicle and expanding it behind to traverse interstellar distances.

Roddenberry’s description is a little different – “when that starship reached the threshold of light speed, it also reached that boundary between ‘normal’ space and hyperspace. That boundary was time, making it appear to those first hyperspace travellers that the universe around their starship had suddenly begun to shrink in size. Beginning with warp one and increasing geometrically, the higher the warp speed, the ‘smaller’ the universe and the closer together the points within it become”.