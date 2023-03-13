The Endeavour Ending’s Inspector Morse Tributes and Easter Eggs

‘The Dead of Jericho’ Choir and Blenheim Palace

Endeavour ‘Exeunt’ (L) and Inspector Morse ‘The Dead of Jericho’ (R)

The very first episode of Inspector Morse ‘The Dead of Jericho’ (1987) featured the detective’s choir rehearsing for, and then performing ‘My Soul There is a Country’ in black tie. ‘Exeunt’ ends with Morse in black tie performing as part of the Oxford Scholars’ Choral Association dress rehearsal at Blenheim Palace.

That’s also not the first time Blenheim Palace has been used as a location in Inspector Morse. 1995 episode ‘The Way Through The Woods’ featured the discovery of a body in the palace grounds. What made that one special? It was written by Endeavour creator Russell Lewis (and script edited by Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer), making Blenheim Palace both the start and the end of Lewis’ journey with the character.

Speaking to The Times, Lewis said that he wanted to end Endeavour at Blenheim Palace as a special tribute to Morse creator Colin Dexter as that was the last place he and actor-director Shaun Evans had seen Dexter at a Q&A event, before Dexter passed away in 2017.

Lonsdale College, ‘The Remorseful Day’, and Fred’s Turn

Endeavour ‘Exeunt’ (L) and Inspector Morse ‘The Remorseful Day’ (R)

While the choir performance in ‘Exeunt’ echoes the very first Inspector Morse episode, the music performed references the very last. In ‘The Remorseful Day’ (2000), Morse visits the fictional Lonsdale College (Endeavour’s alma mater) to interview a doctor and former paramour of murder victim Yvonne Harrison. The detective finds the doctor rehearsing a section from Fauré’s Requiem, the very same piece performed by Morse’s choir in the Endeavour finale.

That requiem provided the soundtrack to one of Inspector Morse’s most famous scenes, as the detective collapsed from a heart attack on the lawn of Lonsdale College, before dying later off-screen in hospital. That scene was paid homage in ‘Exeunt’ when DCI Fred Thursday suffered a turn and almost collapsed in the very same spot. Before being led to a nearby bench, Fred looked up at the College spires and the shaky camera was a direct visual quotation from the same moment in ‘The Remorseful Day’.

Robbie Lewis, DCI McNutt, ‘Codex’ and Falstaff

Kevin Whately and John Thaw in Inspector Morse ‘The Remorseful Day’

As soon as a character from the North-East with the surname Lewis turned up in Endeavour Series 9 episode ‘Prelude’, fans were alert to a possible link with Inspector Morse’s famous DS Robbie Lewis… and in ‘Exeunt’, that link was confirmed. Young Andy Lewis had been murdered by DI Lott’s men for investigating the disappearance of his mother Brenda, murdered almost a decade earlier after making unsavoury discoveries about the crimes of Blenheim Vale. When Endeavour and Thursday discuss shutting down the case, Morse mentions “a cousin, a young police cadet, Robert, in Newcastle” who is making the arrangements on behalf of the family. That’s surely our man.