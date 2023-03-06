Endeavour: DS Peter Jakes’ Survivor Story

Jakes v Endeavour

Rarely without a cigarette and a raised eyebrow at Morse’s latest erudite theory, Jakes had been a down-to-Earth copper, a Jack the Lad, and very much of his time. “More likely we’re looking for some bloke called Dave than some bint called Desdemona,” he said when Morse theorised that a monogrammed handkerchief and a quote from Verdi’s Otello were connected in a murder scene.

Jakes was something of an anti-authoritarian and a clown, who used his mean streak to ingratiate himself with the other men. Not that it worked with Morse, who rightly called out Jakes’ mockery of ACC Bright’s speech disorder as “cheap”. He wasn’t a corrupt copper per se, but the sense was that Jakes was out for what he could get in the job, particularly when it came to women, or as he would have put it “a nice bit of homework.”

Jakes’ caddish love life was the cause of more rivalry with Morse. During an investigation of Oxford’s Moonlight Club (run by gangsters with links to Fred Thursday’s London days), Morse spotted Jakes dancing with Fred’s daughter Joan, and taking liberties. When it all kicked off in the club, Morse escorted Joan home, and the next day warned Jakes not to mess her around.

Surprised that Morse hadn’t told “the old man” about his date with Joan, Jakes offered Morse a glimpse of his upcoming sergeant’s exam paper as a thank you. Morse saw the offer as an attempt to pay him off, and refused, cementing the hostility between the pair.

Little Pete

In Series 2 finale ‘Neverland’, Endeavour escaped from an attempt on his life and realised that his superior ACC Clive Deare was at the heart of the Blenheim Vale cover-up. He attempted to gather the troops, recognising the threat to DCI Thursday, who was waiting for Deare at the now-derelict boys’ home. Jim Strange refused to disobey orders, so Morse tried Jakes, who buckled at the mention of Blenheim Vale. That’s when Endeavour realised that DS Peter Jakes was Little Pete, the missing part of the abuse survivor puzzle.

“To some of us bastards it’s more than just a name,” Jakes said about Blenheim Vale. “You don’t think of something for long enough, you think you’ve forgotten, then one day somebody comes along.” That somebody was ACC Clive Deare, one of the paedophile ring who had brutally abused Jakes and his friends. As a child, Jakes had been tortured for the name of a fellow resident who had sought revenge on one of the abusers by torching their car. Jakes gave up the name and the boy ‘Big Petey Williams’ disappeared, believed murdered and buried in the Blenheim Vale grounds. His guilt over Big Pete’s disappearance had kept him silent throughout the investigation.