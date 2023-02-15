Endeavour Theory: Will Corrupt Police Kill Off Fred Thursday?

Put simply, you don’t live a life like DCI Fred Thursday without making some enemies. And the first episode of Endeavour’s final series involves Morse and his mentor investigating the discovery of a corpse “that unearths some unsettling connections to cases the duo thought were left behind.” So which former cases, and which of Fred’s enemies, could return? The bent coppers, the gangland rivals, the back-from-the-dead international conman, or our old friends the Freemasons…

Commander Len Drury

In ‘Scherzo’, the second film of Series 8, Fred and Endeavour investigate an illegal pornography distribution network that leads Fred back to his old stomping ground. Three Oxford murders were connected to indecent films, so Fred sought out Chas Finch, his old London pal on ‘the Dirty Squad’ (Obscene Publications Branch). Finch pointed him in the direction of Commander Len Drury, a corrupt police officer who had been blackmailing a former prison chaplain to operate the blue film network in Oxford.

In a Soho sex shop, Fred didn’t hide his disgust at Drury’s corruption, calling him a “shitehawk” who used to be a good thief-taker. Drury issued Fred with a warning that his card was marked and not to come back. Fred replied, “What you do in your sewers? Your concern. You can be king of the shit heap for all it means to me, but you set foot on my ground again, you’ll all swing.”

If Series 9 does take Fred back to London, could Len Drury (surely inspired by real-life corrupt 1970s officer Ken Drury) or his cronies DI Nesbitt and DS Sneed return to make good on their threat? If Fred has to die, he deserves to die a hero. Falling by exposing police criminality would be heroic alright.

Vic Kasper

Series 1 episode ‘Home’ filled in some gaps on Thursday’s backstory. When East-End gangster Vic Kasper and his son Vince turned up in Oxford running a nightclub, the reason for Fred’s relocation was explained. As a younger officer in London, Fred had acted as mentor to a constable named Carter. When Carter was beaten to death by gangsters linked to Kasper, Fred was forced to flee London to protect Win and his young family (and being a stand-up gent, sent money to Carter’s widow until she remarried). In ‘Home’, Vince Kasper threatens Joan Thursday, causing Fred to pull a gun on him and his father at the nightclub, but luckily Morse saves the day with some proper coppering, and Vince is arrested for bribery.

Vic Kasper had fled London himself to get away from his own gangland enemies (the Fletcher brothers – presumably so named in a nod to the characters in 1971 film Get Carter in one of Endeavour creator Russell Lewis’ many pop culture Easter Eggs) but with his son put away, there’s still bad blood there.