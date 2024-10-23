Dune: Prophecy Will Challenge Assumptions About the Harkonnens and Atreides

As dense as the world of Dune might be, as laden with made-up names and places and histories as it gets, those first introduced to Frank Herbert‘s work through the Denis Villeneuve films have two basic character types to follow. Atreides are good guys, Harkonnens are bad guys, right?

Well, not so fast says actor Jessica Barden, who plays the young Valya Harkonnen in the upcoming HBO prequel series Dune: Prophecy. “You’re coming to it with a huge preconceived idea about what a Harkonnen is,” Barden tells Den of Geek when the cast visits our NYCC studio. “So you’re coming to [the show] thinking like, ‘Is this a villain? Is this a psychopath? Is this just a regular young person who has a thing she wants to avenge in the way we all do in some way?” Although Barden admits that Harkonnen is a “pretty angry young person,” she also sees Valya as “really vulnerable and really determined to take over the universe, which is completely incredible.”

Okay, maybe that doesn’t sound like exactly good guy behavior, but that moral ambiguity has always been a compelling part of Herbert’s novels and part of the appeal for Barden and her cast mates. Based in part on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, Dune: Prophecy takes place approximately 10,000 years before the first film (a number that makes a lot more sense when we remember that the first Dune occurs around 21,300 years in the future). The show follows the rise of the Bene Gesserit order, especially as charted out by sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen.

For Barden, the massive mythology and timeline deep in the future doesn’t intimidate because the subject matter is so relatable. “That’s why Dune is so incredible, because it’s borrowing things that we deal with in every day life, like what is the truth in all these wars?”