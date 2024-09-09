Justin Theroux Explains Mulholland Drive’s Secret Dune Connection

All that being said, during a recent interview with Justin Thereoux about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, we took the opportunity to ask if he felt like Lynch’s avatar during the Mulholland Drive espresso scene, and if it was specifically echoing an autobiographical element of losing control on Dune.

“Yes, I did, actually,” Theroux says. “I had some awareness around the making of Dune and what a disappointing experience that was for him. Without sharing too many discussions I’ve had with David, I think whenever finances or expectations are involved, he gets very upset and is almost confused by it. He’s like, ‘Why wouldn’t you want me to do that thing?’ To your point, in that scene I think it was reflective of the downward pressure that he would feel when money, people, or studios, would try and interfere with what he was trying to do. I’m sure in some ways, not in a photocopied way, that the Adam character was a facsimile of some of his experiences in the commercial side of filmmaking.”

It’s no surprise that, in his initial review of the film, The New York Times’ Stephen Holden opined that Mulholland Drive “ranks alongside Fellini’s 8 1/2 and other auteurist fantasias as a monumental self-reflection.” However, as Theroux explains to us, the interference that Adam endures within the movie was also happening to Lynch while he was making it.

“I remember when we made Mulholland Drive, there was a lot of downward pressure from ABC at the time, giving him notes like, ‘Well, you can’t have smoking in the movie,’” Theroux recalls. “He would say, ‘But people smoke. Why would I not…?’ And then there was a shot of dog shit, which he wanted to include. They had all these weird rules, like, ‘You can’t show dog shit on television.’ And I remember him saying, ‘Why? Show me one person or kid or anybody who hasn’t seen dog shit.’ He was genuinely baffled by it. He’d say, ‘This is the thing that I’m trying to make.’ He didn’t make compromises, which is probably why it wasn’t picked up as a television show.”

Unlike the young Adam of Mulholland Drive, an older and more seasoned David Lynch did not bow to ABC’s pressure, and after the pilot was not picked up in 1999 he eventually wound up reshaping the potential series into a self-contained (and highly explicit) tour-de-force theatrical feature. Released in 2001, the final product resulted in $20.7 million dollars in worldwide box office as well as some of the best reviews of Lynch’s career, and an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. Unlike on Dune, Lynch stood firm like the base of the pillar when it came to doing things his way on Mulholland Drive. That artistic integrity paid off.

“He just didn’t compromise,” Theroux reiterates. “Same thing with Inland Empire. When we made that we took it all around, took it to Venice, took it to whatever, and everyone was like, ‘We love it. It’s amazing. It’s brilliant. We’ll buy it. Cut an hour out of it.’ And he’d go, ‘No, that’s not the film. I’ve told you what the film is and this is it.’”