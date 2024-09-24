Dune: Prophecy Timeline Embraces the Franchise’s Most Confusing Element

Prequels are nothing new to the pop cultural landscape, but when it comes to Frank Herbert‘s Dune, the concept has a whole new meaning. Set more than 20,000 years in the future, Dune presents a world with echoes of ours, refracted through millennia of development. So with the announcement of the HBO prequel series Dune: Prophecy, fans wonder exactly where in the timeline the show takes place.

Showrunner Alison Schapker recently provided a bit of clarity about the show’s timeline by referring to novel that will guide the series. “Sisterhood of Dune was our seminal text that we were working with and drawing inspiration from,” Schapker told EW. “Our story is tethered to the events in that book, but we also are telling a story that takes place 30 years after the events of the book. So we have both the book to draw from, but we also have room to develop our characters and tell the story of Valya Harkonnen across multiple timelines.”

Okay, maybe that statement doesn’t clarify as much as we thought. After all, the 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, takes place around 10,000 years before Dune. Which means that viewers shouldn’t expect too much consistency to either our present world nor the world they know from Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptations of Herbert’s first book.

In fact, the biggest surprise for movie viewers may be the protagonists of Dune: Prophecy, sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen (Emily Watson and Olivia Williams). In the first two Dune movies, the Harkonnens are the clear villains. But as anyone who has read later Dune books knows, the franchise rarely deals in such simple morality.