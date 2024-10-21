NYCC 2024 Recap: The Biggest Panel Announcements and Best Moments From Our Studio
Weren't able to make it to NYCC 2024? Don't worry, we've got you covered with all the biggest highlights, announcements, interviews, and trailers from the show!
New York Comic Con is an event filled with cosplay, merch, and plenty of fan interaction, but the annual convention also features plenty of big announcements coming from the television and film panels as well as activations to create a unique experience for attendees. If you weren’t able to make it to NYCC this year, we’ve got you covered with all of the most exciting news and memorable moments coming from this year’s gathering. Plus, a few exclusive tidbits we learned at our interview studio!
Panels
The Future of the Star Trek Universe
Star Trek was in full force at NYCC with panels for three of Paramount+’s most popular offerings: Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds, and the upcoming film Section 31. The much-anticipated Michelle Yeoh movie received a release date of Jan. 24, 2025 exclusively on Paramount+, and the vibrant teaser art featured Emperor Philippa Georgiou in her full royal splendor.
The Star Trek: Lower Decks panel revealed an exclusive clip and a parody poster for the fifth and final season imitating the art of Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, replacing “frontier” with “season,” and Strange New Worlds accompanied their exclusive clip with the announcement that beloved actor Rhys Darby would be guest starring in the upcoming season.
Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim
Warner Bros. Pictures gave fans a deeper look at the first new Lord of the Rings theatrical release since 2003’s The Return of the King. The anime film, which takes place almost 200 years before the Peter Jackson trilogy, focuses on the land of Rohan during the time of legendary King Helm Hammerhand. An exclusive clip shown to panel attendees pit the King of Rohan against orcs and an army of Dunlendings that left us wanting to see much more of this epic fantasy war movie.
The Electric State Is a New Sci-Fi Movie From the Directors of Avengers: Doomsday and Endgame
On the heels of the San Diego Comic-Con announcement that they are returning to Marvel to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, directors Joe and Anthony Russo stopped by New York Comic Con to tease their next sci-fi adventure story: The Electric State. Joined by stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, the Russo Brothers explained the complicated mythos of the film, which is based on a 2018 graphic novel. Basically: Walt Disney decided to grant robots sentience and now it’s everyone’s problem. Attendees of the panel were treated to a trailer and some behind the scenes footage that featured various ‘90s artifacts.
Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Trailer Is Here!
Before beloved Starz drama Outlander can get rolling on its eighth and final season, it has some additional business to attend to. The eight episodes that make up the second half of the historical fantasy epic’s penultimate season premiere on November 22 and the Empire Stage at New York Comic Con 2024 was the best place to hear all about it. Stars Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, producer Maril Davis, and author Diana Gabaldon prepped fans on what to expect from season 7’s back half. And of course, it wouldn’t be a NYCC panel without an exclusive reveal of a trailer, which led off the proceedings and featured Jamie and Claire’s long-awaited return to Scotland.
The stars of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio, surprised fans with a special sneak peek during the "Marvel Fanfare" panel today.
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again starts streaming March 4, only on Disney+.
Daredevil Release Date Confirmed!
Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio surprised fans during the Marvel Fanfare panel, sitting down to talk about the show’s revival and to finally announce the release date: March 4, 2025. Marvel also screened exclusive footage for panel attendees that promises plenty of close-quarters combat, gravity-defying stunts, and lots of Kingpin chewing up the scenery.
DC Vertigo Returns, Batman: Hush 2, a Peacemaker Spinoff
DC Comics brought a few huge announcements to this year’s con. The big headline: DC is finally bringing back Vertigo Comics, the mature comic book label behind some of the greatest books of all time, such as The Sandman, Y: The Last Man, Fables, Hellblazer, and Transmetropolitan. Reimagined is a label for creator-owned projects, the new Vertigo’s first book will be a reprint of James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez’s The Nice House by the Sea.
Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb are also returning to Gotham City for a sequel to their seminal Bat-comic Hush. What the bandaged villain might have planned for the Dark Knight this time around is anyone’s guess but we do know that the story will begin in Batman #158 out March 2025.
Wondering what Peacemaker’s best pals have been up to between seasons 1 and 2? Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature, a new five-issue spinoff comic, has you covered. James Gunn serves as story consultant for this miniseries with Tim Seeley and Mitch Gerads telling a Vigilante story, while Rex Ogle and Matteo Lolli cover Eagly.
Creature Commandos Trailer
Speaking of James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios is bringing a very different band of weirdos to the new DCU. When the U.S. government bans Amanda Waller from using human villains for her secret task forces, she turns to a team of monsters to get the job done in Creature Commandos. Assembling characters as strange as GI Robot, Weasel, Eric Frankenstein, Doctor Phosphorus, and the Bride, this animated series looks like a wild time, as evidenced by the very zany trailer released during NYCC.
Star Wars: Jedi Knights Goes Back to the Prequel Era
Marvel Comics is going back to the beginning with the new series Star Wars: Jedi Knights, which chronicles the further Prequel era adventures of Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Count Dooku, Mace Windu, and more characters from the films. From creators Marc Guggenheim and Madibek Musabekov, Jedi Knights will also introduce all-new Jedi characters to the Star Wars universe when it hits stands next March.
Interview Studio Highlights
Dune: Prophecy Offers Sympathy for the Harkonnens
The first television series set in Frank Herbert’s foreboding Dune universe is here and it is an absolute epic. Adapted loosely from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s Sisterhood of Dune, Dune: Prophecy is actually set decades after that book while tracking the ascendant power of Valya Harkonnen, the second Reverend Mother of the Bene Gesserit. She is played in the series by Emily Watson (as well as Jessica Barden in flashbacks).
The cast and executive producers of the series stopped by to discuss the freedom and support they had from the Herbert estate to navigate into uncharted star systems, as well as the appeal of centering the story on a Harkonnen point-of-view between Valya and her fellow Bene Gesserit sister, Tula Harkonnen. “It’s a really properly messed up family with a lot of trauma,” Watson tells us, “a lot of terrible relationships, and then they’ve given themselves to this powerful organization that is trying to control pretty much every aspect of the universe: religion, money, oil. It’s the age-old story.”
Williams agrees with her onscreen sister, noting that the series will offer a different context on the Harkonnen/Atreides rivalry viewers of the Denis Villeneuve Dune movies think they know. Says Williams, “They have that belief that they’re justified. But try to find the baddie in a land war. ‘I was here first.’ It’s got tremendous resonance to what’s happening today politically, and who’s right and who’s wrong? Or there’s just pain.”
Cristin Milioti and The Penguin Cast Break Down the Rise of Sofia Falcone
The Penguin stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Clancy Brown, and Deirdre O’Connell joined showrunner Lauren LeFranc to chat about what’s next for the hit HBO crime drama. In particular, Milioti explained what was behind Sofia Falcone’s actions in the explosive ending in episode 4, and also teased what’s next for Gotham’s newest crime lord. When we asked Milioti whether she felt her villain on the rise could take on the Batman himself, the actor didn’t hesitate at all, answering with an emphatic, “Yes!”
Feliz also took some time to chat about Victor’s big decision to stay with Oz instead of escaping Gotham with the love of his life. The actor explained that Victor has never been given an opportunity like the one his new mentor is offering him and that the young criminal in the making feels seen by Oz.
The Wolf Man Enters the Blumhouse
The Wolf Man has always held a special place for Jason Blum. Right after Dracula, the furry guy was his favorite Universal Monster growing up, and the idea of doing a proper modernization of the character was on his mind even before Blum produced Leigh Whannell’s sinister reimagining of The Invisible Man in 2020.
“I always thought if The Invisible Man worked I’d love to try and tackle The Wolf Man, and try to do with The Wolf Man what Leigh did with The Invisible Man,” Blum tells us. “And I would describe that as taking the monster and [not] making it a four-quadrant movie for everybody, but returning it to its roots, which is like a straight horror movie.”
The result is something that is viscerally horrific, bloody, and even tragic in writer-director Whannell’s estimation. When he also stopped by the Den of Geek studio, the filmmaker behind both Blumhouse’s Invisible Man and The Wolf Man likens the film as similar to what David Cronenberg did with The Fly by taking an old school horror movie from a different era and making it a body horror nightmare where you watch a good man turn into something else: “I sort of came up with a way of internalizing it,” Whannell says. “Rather than watching someone transform, you’re actually experiencing the transformation from within the character.”
Secret Level
Later this year, Prime Video is dishing out a video game adaptation unlike any other you’ve ever seen. Secret Level creators Tim Miller and Dave Wilson talked to us about what it was like assembling the titles that make up each world in this jam–packed anthology series and why they chose the specific games that they did.
Cross
The cast of Cross stopped by to talk about their series that’s coming to Prime Video November 17, 2024. Based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, the show promises to feature the flavor of the Washington, D.C. setting readers will be familiar with, showrunner Ben Watkins assured us. In talking about the title character played by Aldis Hodge and his partnership with Detective John Sampson, Isaiah Mustafa, who plays Sampson, described it as less of a Holmes and Watson relationship and more of a Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen collaboration.