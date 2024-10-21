NYCC 2024 Recap: The Biggest Panel Announcements and Best Moments From Our Studio

Photo by Amanda Moses/Shutterstock

The Electric State Is a New Sci-Fi Movie From the Directors of Avengers: Doomsday and Endgame

On the heels of the San Diego Comic-Con announcement that they are returning to Marvel to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, directors Joe and Anthony Russo stopped by New York Comic Con to tease their next sci-fi adventure story: The Electric State. Joined by stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, the Russo Brothers explained the complicated mythos of the film, which is based on a 2018 graphic novel. Basically: Walt Disney decided to grant robots sentience and now it’s everyone’s problem. Attendees of the panel were treated to a trailer and some behind the scenes footage that featured various ‘90s artifacts.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Trailer Is Here!

Before beloved Starz drama Outlander can get rolling on its eighth and final season, it has some additional business to attend to. The eight episodes that make up the second half of the historical fantasy epic’s penultimate season premiere on November 22 and the Empire Stage at New York Comic Con 2024 was the best place to hear all about it. Stars Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, producer Maril Davis, and author Diana Gabaldon prepped fans on what to expect from season 7’s back half. And of course, it wouldn’t be a NYCC panel without an exclusive reveal of a trailer, which led off the proceedings and featured Jamie and Claire’s long-awaited return to Scotland.

The stars of Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain, Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio, surprised fans with a special sneak peek during the #NYCC “Marvel Fanfare” panel today.



Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again starts streaming March 4, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hiXGTezZOw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 19, 2024

Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio surprised fans during the Marvel Fanfare panel, sitting down to talk about the show’s revival and to finally announce the release date: March 4, 2025. Marvel also screened exclusive footage for panel attendees that promises plenty of close-quarters combat, gravity-defying stunts, and lots of Kingpin chewing up the scenery.

DC Vertigo Returns, Batman: Hush 2, a Peacemaker Spinoff

DC Comics brought a few huge announcements to this year’s con. The big headline: DC is finally bringing back Vertigo Comics, the mature comic book label behind some of the greatest books of all time, such as The Sandman, Y: The Last Man, Fables, Hellblazer, and Transmetropolitan. Reimagined is a label for creator-owned projects, the new Vertigo’s first book will be a reprint of James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez’s The Nice House by the Sea.

Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb are also returning to Gotham City for a sequel to their seminal Bat-comic Hush. What the bandaged villain might have planned for the Dark Knight this time around is anyone’s guess but we do know that the story will begin in Batman #158 out March 2025.

Wondering what Peacemaker’s best pals have been up to between seasons 1 and 2? Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature, a new five-issue spinoff comic, has you covered. James Gunn serves as story consultant for this miniseries with Tim Seeley and Mitch Gerads telling a Vigilante story, while Rex Ogle and Matteo Lolli cover Eagly.