Dune Prophecy Trailer Sheds Light on an Overlooked Part of the Movie Universe

When Duke Leto Atreides took on stewardship of Arrakis, he did so at the behest of the Imperium. The transfer of stewardship featured all manner of pomp, which cost the Imperium “1.46 million and 62 solares,” according to Mentat Thufir Hawat.

Those external shows of extravagance are about all that viewers get to see with the Imperium, in both Dune and its sequel Dune: Part Two. Even when Christopher Walken joined the cast of the second film as Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, he makes only infrequent appearances, surely not enough to flesh out the Imperium’s workings.

Fortunately, the newest teaser for the HBO series Dune: Prophecy promises more attention to the Imperium. Most of the teaser focuses on the Bene Gesserit, the secretive coven of powerful women. As seen through the actions of Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam and Lady Jessica in the Dune films, the Bene Gesserit exerts enormous influence over the galaxy and not just because they make way for the arrival of the Kwisatz Haderach.

Yet the teaser does give glimpses of Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, one of the key characters in Dune: Prophecy. Javicco Corrino is mentioned in Sisterhood of Dune and other post-Frank Herbert books that will inspire Dune: Prophecy, but does not actually appear in any of the books. However, his predecessor Salvador Corrino is a major figure in those stories, an emperor who maintains peace in the Imperium and makes major changes, including co-founding the Spacing Guild.