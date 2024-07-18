Dune Prophecy Trailer Sheds Light on an Overlooked Part of the Movie Universe
The latest Dune: Prophecy teaser shows off more of the Emperor and Empress, teasing greater attention on larger parts of Frank Herbert's world.
When Duke Leto Atreides took on stewardship of Arrakis, he did so at the behest of the Imperium. The transfer of stewardship featured all manner of pomp, which cost the Imperium “1.46 million and 62 solares,” according to Mentat Thufir Hawat.
Those external shows of extravagance are about all that viewers get to see with the Imperium, in both Dune and its sequel Dune: Part Two. Even when Christopher Walken joined the cast of the second film as Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, he makes only infrequent appearances, surely not enough to flesh out the Imperium’s workings.
Fortunately, the newest teaser for the HBO series Dune: Prophecy promises more attention to the Imperium. Most of the teaser focuses on the Bene Gesserit, the secretive coven of powerful women. As seen through the actions of Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam and Lady Jessica in the Dune films, the Bene Gesserit exerts enormous influence over the galaxy and not just because they make way for the arrival of the Kwisatz Haderach.
Yet the teaser does give glimpses of Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, one of the key characters in Dune: Prophecy. Javicco Corrino is mentioned in Sisterhood of Dune and other post-Frank Herbert books that will inspire Dune: Prophecy, but does not actually appear in any of the books. However, his predecessor Salvador Corrino is a major figure in those stories, an emperor who maintains peace in the Imperium and makes major changes, including co-founding the Spacing Guild.
Judging by the look of concern on Strong’s face, Javicco will not have such an easy time. He must contend with several factions who have their plans for the Imperium, including, of course, the Bene Gesserit. The teaser showcases Emily Watson’s Valya Harkonnen and Olivia Williams as her sister Tula, both members of the order. In one shot, Valya insists that her actions come from a desire to protect the Imperium, a claim that will surely be challenged.
Even more than Javicco, the teaser shows his wife Empress Natalya, played by Jodhi May. Natalya’s marriage to Javicco helped strengthen the Imperium, bringing several worlds along with her. Thus, she considers herself a key part of the Imperium’s safety, far moreso than the Harkonnen sisters who try to exert their power on the throne.
Finally, the teaser includes glimpses of Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, the Emperor’s illegitimate son, who inserts himself into the political situation. Constantine clearly wants recognition from his father, which he believes that he can earn through the intervention of soldiers. The soldiers seen with Constantine in the teaser don’t look like the Sardaukar as shown in the two Dune movies, but House Corrino counts Salusa Secundus as one of its home worlds, which makes a Sardaukar connection likely.
With so many forces converging on the Emperor, Dune: Prophecy will surely show more of the Imperium, enriching the mainline Dune films.
Dune: Prophecy comes to HBO and Max in November.