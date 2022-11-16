Bring Back the Doctor Who Children in Need Sketches!

And in a timey-wimey way, we also have the added benefit of hindsight now, so when John Pertwee and Mel discover they’ve somehow landed in Albert Square in 2013, the show’s predictions for what life would be like 20 years down the line are amusingly inaccurate. According to ‘Dimensions in Time’ in 2013 we’re all wearing flares, there’s a law making all-over sunblock mandatory, trains look like rocket ships, and the ravages of time have been so cruel to the ‘20 years older’ Pauline Fowler that it looks like she’s been dug up.

An aged-up Kathy Beale looks eerily accurate, though, and Pauline also prophetically laments ‘I wish my Arthur were still alive’, even though her beloved husband wouldn’t be killed off until three years later in 1996 (and a bit rich considering she’d infamously smashed him over the head with a frying pan just two months earlier).

And – as the very 1990s clipart-esque graphics confirmed – this was also the first time viewers could phone in and vote for the outcome of a Doctor Who episode. Fans were tasked with deciding whether part two of ‘Dimensions in Time’ would show the Doctors being assisted by Eastenders’ teenage tearaway Mandy Salter or stall holder Big Ron. Mandy won with 56% of the vote, and although the result was an anti-climactic five-second adjustment to the episode, you can now see a poor-quality version of the Big Ron edit which was never aired (you only need to watch the first 65 seconds – the rest of the episode is the same):

Oh, and there are outtakes too:

It’s been six years since the last Doctor Who special for Children in Need – a one-minute Peter Capaldi clip featuring Eddie Redmayne called ‘Looking for Pudsey’:

In recent years, Children in Need has only had previews of upcoming episodes (plus a superfan visiting the TARDIS with Jodie Whittaker, and this lockdown message) so it’s about time we had another light-hearted Doctor Who exclusive to look forward to. As a 2022 watch of ‘Dimensions in Time’ proves, when viewed through rose-tinted (hopefully not 3D) lenses, they only get better with time.