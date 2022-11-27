Doctor Who’s Best Episodes: The 1970s Era

‘The Green Death’ is an eco-parable about how it would be bad for the environment if toxic sludge turned maggots into big green death machines. It isn’t subtle about its environmental concerns but it at least represents its ideals through character as well as dialogue, emphasised by the Doctor siding with the environmentalists. Indeed, Professor Clifford Jones – the most vocal of the environmental group – is described by Jo Grant as being like a younger Doctor. This is a cause the show is advocating loudly, while also breaking the Doctor’s hearts as he realises Jo is going to leave. Here we have a famously melancholy scene of the Doctor driving away, alone, from Jo and Cliff’s engagement announcement at the end of the story.

On top of containing images and ideas that were seared into the brains of millions, ‘The Green Death’ also contains one of the best villain and henchman combos: Stevens (Jerome Willis) is the director of Global Chemicals and the main antagonist for much of the story, occasionally referring to his unseen boss. This is revealed to be a computer called B.O.S.S. (Biomorphic Organisational Systems Supervisor), who is linked to Stevens and becomes obsessed with human irrationality. The genius move here is to have B.O.S.S. (voiced by John Dearth) mocking Stevens, giving them a put-upon bickering relationship containing digs like ‘Ah, Stevens, the adrenaline flowing nicely? Living dangerously? That’s how you get your kicks, like the good little Nietzschean you are’. It’s not entirely dissimilar to the relationship between Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster, and I love it.

6. The Deadly Assassin (Season 14, 1976)

Written by Robert Holmes. Directed by David Maloney.

The first story to really delve into Gallifrey and the Time Lords is a Manchurian Candidate-inspired tale of assassinations, alternate realities and forgotten histories as part of a plot by a dying and skeletal Master (Peter Pratt) to restore himself to life. The Doctor is recalled to Gallifrey and, having said goodbye to Sarah-Jane, has a premonition of the President being assassinated. Gallifrey feels like a parody of Oxbridge and elite British society with its rituals and robes, old men grumbling about their hips and an acquaintance of the Doctor doing Nicholas Witchell-esque news segments. Then the Doctor discovers someone is setting him up, and finds the Master has managed to outwit most of Gallifreyan society by reading some history books. The legends that people know and accept as background hum are grounded in historical fact. There’s a throwaway joke about there being a ‘Celestial Intervention Agency’ that was taken up by spin-off novelists. In contrast to what’s gone before, Robert Holmes has set up a whole new world, a new fantastic point of view. No one to tell us no, or where to go, or say we’re only dreaming – which brings us to the Matrix.

On top of almost casually rewriting the lore to suit this one story, Holmes also wrote in the Matrix – a depository of knowledge filled with the memories of dead Time Lords – that the Master and his henchman can use to create virtual realities full of images that would terrify children and/or Mary Whitehouse. Moving from political thriller to tense adventure, the main letdown is the ending (where the Master sets his laser to stun for no reason and then there’s a medium sized grapple above as sheer a drop as a BBC studio could manage) which doesn’t live up to the rest of the story, but there’s such dark wit and invention at play here it’s hard not to be impressed. ‘The Deadly Assassin’ proves you can introduce a massive retcon about regeneration that makes fans absolutely furious, with the Master leading the Doctor a merry dance through the Matrix, while also making it entertaining.

5. Horror of Fang Rock (Season 15, 1977)

Written by Terrence Dicks. Directed by Paddy Russell.