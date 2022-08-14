Doctor Who’s Best Episodes: the Russell T Davies Era

This one almost feels like it doesn’t belong in this era, seeing as it’s setting up River Song’s story and indeed has some moments that are paid off by the rest of her arc, but it’s like a moment in a relay race when a baton is handed over. To some extent, Steven Moffat’s scripts existed in their own little microcosm of Doctor Who already, but on broadcast we knew that he was the next showrunner, so the potential for hubris was there. Fortunately this is incredible, working as a self-contained story while also casually laying foundations for the next three series. Indeed, its origins went as far back as 2005, when Moffat came up with the initial ideas but found himself unable to write the story until 2007 (using some of the concepts from his original idea in his other stories) when he was asked to become the new showrunner.

Due to it being part of a long-term plan, the story has aged well, with River Song’s material being the main beneficiary. However at the time there was a lot to appreciate: The Vashta Nerada are a great idea, and Murray Gold gives them a music cue which sounds like it should soundtrack folk walking into a murder scene in Taggart. Catherine Tate’s sheer terror at the disappearance of her children is a stunning bit of acting, and it’s jam-packed full of ideas. The episode under-running led to scenes like Miss Evangelista’s death where her consciousness fades away, which is bloodless and harrowing. Also, if you accept emails between Moffat and Davies as a basis for canon, it’s got a future incarnation of the Doctor in it (Moffat privately intended Colin Salmon’s Dr. Moon to be the uploaded consciousness of the Doctor, but left it out of the story).

All of which is quite impressive for a story that’s basically just a pun on the word ‘save’.

1. Bad Wolf/The Parting of the Ways (Series 1, Episodes 12 & 13, 2005)

Written by Russell T. Davies. Directed by Joe Ahearne.

You may have noticed in other ranking articles that Den of Geek are rather fond of this story. Maybe it’s harder to be objective about stories, no matter how old they are, if you sat through them on broadcast; this is especially true when we’re getting the first (or, arguably, one of the first) series finales in the show’s history. Even if you’d argue it’s not the first of its kind, it’s certainly the first of its kind to achieve this kind of scale, and the shock of the new on broadcast was simply exciting.

Praise for this story can often be centred around the Doctor and the Daleks (and, to be fair, the Doctor and the Daleks in this are incredibly well written and performed) but an aspect of it that’s aged surprisingly well are the parodies of then-contemporary television. Firstly it separated Doctor Who from any lingering sense of being a programme of the past, and secondly it works both as a critique of these programmes and something that seems strange enough to have been invented for this story. The original intent may not have been so vicious, indeed, it may have been almost celebratory of popular television shows, but the impression you’re left with watching these versions of The Weakest Link, Big Brother and What Not To Wear is that the viciousness was already there – in these versions it’s just more obvious. Having the presenters of these shows appear oblivious to this satire just adds that little extra layer.