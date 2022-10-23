Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Ending Explained

Step Four: Uses her TARDIS to jumpstart the Master’s TARDIS, and both TARDIS’ work together to transport the Cyberplanet from 1916 to 2022 and using its cyber conversion powers to turn all the lava from the Dalek volcanos into big metal statues. Then she tells the space jellyfish to channel all its energy back into the planet, destroying the planet and freeing itself.

Where the did the Doctor’s previous incarnations come from?

So when the Thirteenth Doctor faces a forced regeneration, she finds herself in a desert at the end of a cliff, next to a telephone pole. Here she encounters a stranger in a robe. A stranger in a robe who at various times is the first, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth, Doctors.

These were not picked at random – these were the ones who resisted their regeneration. The First Doctor, as we know, resisted his generation in Jodie Whittaker’s predecessor’s final story, “Twice Upon a Time”. At the same time – William Hartnell famously didn’t want to leave the role.

The Fifth Doctor died of Spectrox Toxaemia, the Sixth fell off an exercise bike, but also, notably, Colin Baker was the only Doctor to refuse to come back and do his regeneration scene (he had good reason). Seven was the incarnation of the Doctor that saw the series cancelled, and was shot to death, Eight only had a pilot that never got off the ground and forced his own regeneration in the 50th anniversary short, “Night of the Doctor”.

You might notice the absence of one regeneration-averse Doctor – the Tenth “I don’t want to go!” Doctor. We’ll get to that later.

What Killed the Doctor?

