Doctor Who Just Completely Changed a Key Piece of the Time Lord’s Canon Forever

Now, if you spotted the set photos that made their way to social media platforms earlier this year, you already knew Tennant’s Tenth Doctor would be back for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special next year, and running around with a few other familiar faces, including Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble. But most fans likely assumed that we’d see Ten running alongside Gatwa’s Fourteen to guide this new version of the Time Lord.

Yet, since the big regeneration twist last night, we’ve also learned a very interesting tidbit about Tennant’s new/old Doctor from returning showrunner Russel T. Davies. Not only is Tennant’s version of the Doctor back, but he’s actually confirmed to be playing the FOURTEENTH Doctor. That means that when Tennant arrives in “The Power of the Doctor,” we’re getting a Doctor who is both the Ten we know and loved as well as the all-new Fourteen.

Where does this leave Gatwa’s Doctor, though? Davies has confirmed that he will officially become the Fifteenth Doctor.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!” Davies said in a statement after the episode. “The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

So, while new incumbents have traditionally followed one another in sequential order in terms of the official numbering — from the very first Time Lord played by William Hartnell to Whittaker’s Thirteenth — Tennant’s return as both Ten and Fourteen breaks that rule. The next time we meet a new actor in the role of the Doctor won’t be Fourteen but Fifteen.

Tennant’s Ten and Fourteen is hardly the first time Doctor Who has abandoned the tidiness of the way Doctors are usually numbered, though. John Hurt’s War Doctor, for example, existed between Paul McGann’s Eighth and Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctors, but a few Steven Moffat-y reasons make it so he doesn’t actually get included in that main numbering. Departing showrunner Chris Chibnall‘s own “Timeless Child” mystery and the introduction of Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor (one of the few bright spots of Chibnall’s run, in this writer’s opinion) further fudged the numbers. Throw in all that Valeyard business from the ’80s if you’d like to make things really confusing for yourself.