New Doctor Who Series 14 Trailer and Episode Titles: Steven Moffat’s Story Sounds Explosive

No one’s ever really gone when it comes to a timey wimey show like Doctor Who, including past showrunner Steven Moffat, who is back penning a new episode of series 14 (or season 1, if you prefer the new Disney+ numbering). We still know very little about his new story except that it’ll be the third episode of the series, will feature Hitchcock-style suspense, and is the second episode directed by Julie Anne Robinson after the series 14 premiere.

And now add a new detail: the episode’s title, which is simply “Boom.” Sounds explosive, indeed.

Fans may be reminded of some of Moffat’s other episodes with one-word titles, including arguably his best — “Blink,” which he wrote during Davies’ first run as NuWho showrunner and introduced his greatest addition to Doctor Who lore: the Weeping Angels. But we’d also point you to Moffat’s underrated Peter Capaldi era episode “Listen.” Let’s hope “Boom” is another worthy entry in his one-word title trilogy.

With the reveal of the series 14 episode titles also comes a new trailer, but it doesn’t seem to show much from “Boom.” Instead, we get new footage of an angry Doctor having to deal with what looks like the end of universe once again.