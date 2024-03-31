New Doctor Who Series 14 Trailer and Episode Titles: Steven Moffat’s Story Sounds Explosive
Along with a new series 14 trailer, we finally know what Steven Moffat's next episode of Doctor Who is called. You may want to take cover...
No one’s ever really gone when it comes to a timey wimey show like Doctor Who, including past showrunner Steven Moffat, who is back penning a new episode of series 14 (or season 1, if you prefer the new Disney+ numbering). We still know very little about his new story except that it’ll be the third episode of the series, will feature Hitchcock-style suspense, and is the second episode directed by Julie Anne Robinson after the series 14 premiere.
And now add a new detail: the episode’s title, which is simply “Boom.” Sounds explosive, indeed.
Fans may be reminded of some of Moffat’s other episodes with one-word titles, including arguably his best — “Blink,” which he wrote during Davies’ first run as NuWho showrunner and introduced his greatest addition to Doctor Who lore: the Weeping Angels. But we’d also point you to Moffat’s underrated Peter Capaldi era episode “Listen.” Let’s hope “Boom” is another worthy entry in his one-word title trilogy.
With the reveal of the series 14 episode titles also comes a new trailer, but it doesn’t seem to show much from “Boom.” Instead, we get new footage of an angry Doctor having to deal with what looks like the end of universe once again.
Moffat’s return to Doctor Who of course came as a surprise, only five years removed of his last episode as showrunner, the 2017 Christmas special “Twice Upon a Time,” which also saw Capaldi regenerate into Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor. Moffat had previously said that he wouldn’t return to write new stories for the show, but rumors of a new Moffat episode long circled series 14 until finally the BBC spilled the beans in March.
“Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I’ve very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who,” Moffat said in a statement. “Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor I couldn’t be happier. Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions but at the last minute I forgot what it was.”
Doctor Who revealed all of episode titles for series 14, as well as their writers and directors, on Easter Sunday. Check them out below:
Episode 1: “Space Babies,” written by Russell T Davies and directed by Julie Anne Robinson
Episode 2: “The Devil’s Chord,” written by Russell T Davies and directed by Ben Chessell
Episode 3: “Boom,” written by Steven Moffat and directed by Julie Anne Robinson
Episode 4: “73 Yards,” written by Russell T Davies and directed by Dylan Holmes Williams
Episode 5: “Dot and Bubble,” written by Russell T Davies and directed by Dylan Holmes Williams
Episode 6: “Rogue,” written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman and directed by Ben Chessell
Episode 7: “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” written by Russell T Davies and directed by Jamie Donoughue
Episode 8: “Empire of Death,” written by Russell T Davies and directed by Jamie Donoughue
Doctor Who returns at midnight on Saturday, May 11 on BBC iPlayer and at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 10 on Disney+ in the US and around the world.