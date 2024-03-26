Steven Moffat Says Doctor Who Is Still the Same Show It Ever Was

“Basically, he runs out the TARDIS and says, ‘There’s something terribly wrong here,’ and sorts it out for a while, right? Then blows everything up at the last minute.”

As descriptions of Doctor Who stories go, it’s pretty solid – as well it might be, from the mouth of former showrunner and returning writer Steven Moffat. Speaking at a recent ‘In Conversation With’ event held by the University of Glasgow Screenwriting Society, as reported by RadioTimes.com, Moffat dismissed the idea that societal changes made writing for Doctor Who now a different job than it ever was.

“We are talking about a show that started in 1963 and hasn’t changed that much,” Moffat told attendees when asked about changes in representation in TV in Britain in recent years. “I think you’re slightly foolish to think it’s your job to reflect society,” he continued. “I don’t think it really is.”

Jokingly describing himself as “the old geezer coming along to do Doctor Who”, Moffat said there was nothing wrong with that and that there are also young people writing on the show’s new episodes. Two of those already confirmed are Loki director-writer Kate Herron and Briony Redman, the pair behind series 14’s Regency era-set episode six, feat. Indira Varma and Jonathan Groff.