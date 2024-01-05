Looks Like Doctor Who’s New Companion Won’t Stick Around After Season 2

Ah, Ruby Sunday. We hardly knew ye. Just after getting her introduction in the most recent Christmas Special, “The Church of Ruby Road,” as new Doctor Who companion Ruby Sunday, it looks like actor Millie Gibson is already hinting at her exit from the program.

When asked about her plans for 2024 by Fabric Magazine, Gibson confirmed that she’s now looking for new roles after a recent nine-month shoot on Doctor Who: “I think, now that the strike’s over, probably auditioning again, for parts, and seeing what’s out there,” Gibson said, teasing what she’d like to do next. “Every year has seen such change for me, it’s hard to think what might come next. I’d like to play a villain… If not that I think I’m really intrigued by biopic roles that you really need to research. I think that would be a great challenge. I don’t know, I think I’m just excited to see what’s to come.”

Gibson also recalled her time on Doctor Who with wistfulness and happiness, but definitely in the past tense. “It was so much fun!” she told Fabric. “I think there were days where we got used to the madness of the job, and then when other people came in to do scenes with us, they were like, ‘Oh wow, this is your job, this is what you do every day!’ And we were like, ‘Oh my God, I know!’” After going through and listing all of the different people and departments involved, Gibson declares, “They were the most supportive, kind people. And in a heartbeat I would work with them all again.”

But lest you think Gibson is a one-and-done companion though, reliable production watchdog handle Doctor Who Filming Locations is reporting that Gibson has been filming for season 2 “across multiple locations.” Production on season 2 began in October 2023.