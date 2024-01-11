Doctor Who Season 15 Trailer Brings Back a Classic Companion for a New Time War Scene

Remember the first year of Russell T Davies reboot of Doctor Who? That season eased viewers back into the world of the Doctor, re-establishing a few classic villains such as the Daleks and the Autons, but also using the Time War as an excuse for avoiding references to the past.

Contrast that to the past few years, in which the show has no concerns with going back to previous adventures. Modern Doctors have met previous incarnations — sometimes in older form (as in the returns of Peter Davison and Tom Baker), sometimes recast (as in the case of David Bradley stepping in for William Hartnell), and sometimes in digital form (basically every other case). Classic villains have returned, not just the Master, the Daleks, or Cybermen, but even odd-balls like the Toymaker, whose one previous appearance can’t be watched in any form anymore. Most common, Doctor Who has brought back past companions, starting with Sarah Jane during the Tenth Doctor era, all the way up to Mel Bush in the 60th Anniversary specials.

The show continues that tradition with its announcement trailer for Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 15, which features a whole new scene starring former companion Leela. In the short “Leela vs. the Time War,” Leela, played again by Louise Jameson witnesses the final moments of the Great Time War on Gallifrey. As she watches the Daleks decimate the remains of the Time Lord capitol, a soldier arrives with a gift from the Doctor, forcing her to make a decision. Check out the full scene here:

For those who only follow the Doctor Who television series, they haven’t seen Leela since her cameo in the 1993 30th anniversary special “Dimensions in Time,” her first live-action return since her departure in the 1978 Fourth Doctor serial “The Invasion of Time.” Leela made her debut in the 1977 serial “The Face of Evil” as a warrior of the Sevateem tribe, a group of savage humans on an Earth-style planet. Although initially confused by the technology she experienced with the Doctor, Leela eventually decided to stay on Gallifrey and marry the Time Lord Andred in “The Invasion of Time.”