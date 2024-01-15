Best TV Shows for Kids Who’ve Just Discovered Doctor Who

Doctor Who is famous for prompting children across the decades to hide behind the sofa, whether from Daleks, Cybermen, or the Master, and it has often had quite a strong horror vibe to it. That gothic sensibility was on display in ‘The Giggle’ in the sequences set in the Toymaker’s nightmarish 1925 emporium full of terrifying puppets, and is sure to be a big part of the new series.

If your kids enjoyed the scarier, horror-themed aspects of the specials, they will likely enjoy Nickelodeon’s classic series Are You Afraid of the Dark? The 1990s original was an anthology show that opened each episode with the members of the Midnight Society gathering around a bonfire to tell scary stories, and the episode would then show the story itself. It’s basically The Twilight Zone for kids, and it’s just as much spooky fun as that implies. The biggest drawback to the 1990s series is that, inevitably, some kids will be put off by the outdated effects and small 1990s TV budget, but they will likely enjoy the 2019 limited revival series. This is not only more up-to-date in its practical effects, but it also features more arc-plotting, and may appeal a bit more to teens more used to 21st century television story-telling.

Both versions of Are You Afraid of the Dark are available to buy via Amazon Prime in the UK, and streaming on Paramount+ in the US.

Stargate SG-1 & Sliders

If your kids can get past 1990s production values and special effects, there are some gems of 1990s television that make great family viewing. Science fiction and fantasy television fashions at the time leaned towards episodic story-telling with some arc plotting, but not as much as 21st-century shows, making it easier to dip in and out of a series (and skip any truly awful episodes that crop up! Star Trek: The Next Generation’s ‘Code of Honor’, we’re looking at you). The tone of these shows was also lighter overall. They could deal with dark and serious subject matter when they wanted to, but the prevailing tone of many was more family friendly than the grimmer dramas that became fashionable in more recent years, with more humour and less gore.

The 1990s is a smorgasbord of these fun action-adventure series and any one of them is likely to appeal to older kids and teens who can put up with watching a slightly dated show – the likes of Xena: Warrior Princess, Lois & Clark: The Adventures of Superman or Quantum Leap would all be good choices (though Quantum Leap does occasionally deal with very serious and adult subject matter, which might need to be skipped for younger children).