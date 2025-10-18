Doctor Who Producer Confirms What’s Holding the Show Up

The current Doctor Who hiatus is hitting everyone hard. Fans, critics, former cast members, and previous writers have all weighed in on everything from Ncuti Gatwa’s regeneration and who former companion Billie Piper is meant to be playing at the end of the season 15 finale to whether we can expect to see the show back on our screens again at all. (Maybe ever!) It doesn’t help that the flagship series is stuck in a weird limbo where it hasn’t been officially renewed yet, a new Doctor hasn’t been named, and all fans have to look forward to is a spinoff (The War Between the Land and the Sea) that it’s not clear anyone even really wants. Understandably, everyone’s on a hair trigger about it, but the drama of late has been particularly out of control.

Former Doctor Who writer Robert Shearman, who penned the Christopher Eccleston episode “Dalek,” recently declared the show to be “as dead as we’ve ever known it”. To be fair, he was speaking about the fact that the lack of clarity surrounding the identity of Piper’s character and a clearly defined next Doctor has left the show in a strange limbo that the franchise has never really experienced before. But his words were definitely not appreciated by some of the folks behind the scenes at Bad Wolf, the production studio that makes the show.

“‘As dead as we’ve ever known.’ That’s really rude, actually. And really untrue,” executive producer Jane Tranter said during an interview with BBC Radio Wales.

Tranter, who was part of the BBC team that brought the show back in 2005, and who returned along with showrunner Russell T. Davies and friends for the Disney seasons as part of the Bad Wolf team, went on to lay out an explanation of what most Whovians have likely guessed already. Nothing can happen in terms of announcements or news about Doctor Who’s future until the original terms of the BBC’s deal with Disney are met.