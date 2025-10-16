Former Doctor Who Writer Bleakly Proclaims the Show’s Death

Being a Doctor Who fan is not for the weak. From a combative, often pessimistic fandom to one of the wildest rumor mills in all of entertainment, let’s just say that Whovians generally have to deal with a lot. The situation feels even more fraught than normal these days, with the general state of the franchise in such flux. The series’s most recent season ended fairly abruptly, with Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa’s regeneration and the surprise reveal of former companion Billie Piper in a role that looks like it might be (but almost certainly isn’t) his successor. Spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea is slated to air next year, but it still doesn’t have a premiere date, and its Sea Devil-focused premise isn’t something that much of the fandom is all that excited about. (Forgive me, Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, I still love you.)

Worst of all, there’s no real sense of direction when it comes to what’s next for the flagship series. No new Doctor has yet been announced — don’t forget Piper’s mysterious character wasn’t introduced in the finale’s credits as Sixteen — and Disney+ is still dragging its feet about whether the streamer will continue to be involved with the show at all. (Something that’s undoubtedly slowing down any larger decisions about its future.) It’s rough out there, and suddenly everyone who has even the slightest connection with the show is suddenly being asked for their thoughts on everything that’s happening.

Robert Shearman has written multiple Big Finish audio dramas and several Doctor Who novels based on those stories, which feature the adventures of the Sixth and Eighth Doctors. But he’s probably best known for penning the season 1 episode “Dalek” starring Christopher Eccleston, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine about the history and inspiration behind the episode, Shearman also reflected on his own relationship with the series and his (fairly blunt) thoughts on its future. Spoiler alert: He pulls no punches.

“I go through phases; I have a real push/pull thing with the show,” he said. “At the moment, I’m in a ‘pull’ phase. It’s weird because the show is probably as dead as we’ve ever known it.”