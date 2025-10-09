Star Trek Has Always Loved Doctor Who, Strange New Worlds Made It Official

Star Trek and Doctor Who have more in common than many might think. Two of sci-fi television’s most influential elder statesmen, both series have spent the past six decades shaping our understanding of what this genre is supposed to be and do (though technically, Trek won’t turn 60 until next year). Unlike many of the shows that followed in their footsteps, both are overtly aspirational, frequently political, and determinedly optimistic, fully rejecting the cynicism that often so is prevalent in other corners of this genre in favor of stories that show (and encourage) humanity embracing its best self. Be kind, boldly go, travel hopefully, and all that.

It was probably only a matter of time before the two crossed paths in a more deliberate way. Granted, an onscreen crossover is unlikely to ever happen, but the shows have both acknowledged each other in various ways onscreen. These references have ranged from extremely vague to very on the nose: A ship on a Star Trek: Enterprise episode that’s bigger on the inside. An alien race known as “Travelers” who are very Time Lord-coded. Companion Rose Tyler teasing the Ninth Doctor about his ears by calling him “Spock”. There’s even been a comics crossover in which Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor and the Star Trek: The Next Generation Crew joined forces.

But recent seasons have seen both shows take things a step further in confirming that Star Trek and Doctor Who are more closely entangled with one another than we might have ever expected. A quick line in the Doctor Who season 14 episode “Space Babies” (“We’ve got to visit them one day!”) pretty much confirms that both series exist in the same universe, but it’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds that made the onscreen connection official.

No, the Doctor hasn’t shown up on the Enterprise yet. But in Strange New Worlds season 3, we’ve come closer than ever before. In “The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail,” there’s a blink and you’ll miss it view of a TARDIS entangled inside the monstrous Scavenger ship in which the Enterprise is imprisoned. (One has to presume the Doctor made it out safely before the ship was destroyed. And in the season finale, Commander Pelia offhandedly mentions a time-traveling Doctor she once used to hang out with. (She just drops this knowledge at a team dinner! All casual like!) Look, if any Trek character was going to maybe turn out to be a Doctor Who companion, it’s the long-lived Lanthanite werido who, at this point in her existence, seems to take even the bizarre sort of adventures in stride. The real question isn’t whether Pelia has potentially met the Doctor, but which one she spent time with. These are the things that Trekkies and Whovians alike need to know!