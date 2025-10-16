A Missing Doctor Who Episode May Finally See the Light of Day

One of the great tragedies of Doctor Who’s long history is that we can’t actually watch all of it anymore. While nearly 900 episodes of the sci-fi classic have aired since the show first premiered in 1963, the BBC hasn’t always been… let’s just say on top of its archival processes. In fact, it actually used to erase, tape over, or even throw out previous broadcasts in the name of saving money on space and storage costs. This (frankly unbelievable) process means that many classic era Who episodes from the William Hartnell and Patrick Troughton eras have been lost. A total of 97 episodes from the series’s first six years are still missing, leaving 26 stories incomplete.

Several of these episodes — “The Underwater Menace,” “The Savages,” “The Celestial Toymaker,” “The Web of Fear,” and more — have been recreated as animated specials. (Audio recordings have survived from every episode, so it’s a neat solution to this particular problem.) But fans shouldn’t give up on finding these lost classic episodes just yet. Many are believed to still exist in private collections, and it sounds as though a new discovery is closer than many expect.

According to film collector John Franklin, of the preservation organization Film is Fabulous!, the group has solid leads about the location of some of these lost episodes. Appearing on the Doctor Who: The Missing Episodes podcast, Franklin did his best to clarify some claims made on the group’s Facebook page about the possibility of finding these lost treasures and dropped some hints at big things to come.

“We are aware of several collectors – plural – with several episodes of Doctor Who that are missing from the archive – plural – that are in private collections and with former industry professionals,” Franklin said.