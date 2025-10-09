It’s Time to Let This Doctor Who Relationship Finally Become Canon

No one is quite sure what to expect from the forthcoming Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea. Primarily focused on the no-longer-quite-so-secret U.K. government agency known as UNIT, the series is theoretically going to explore how humanity copes with an alien threat when the Doctor’s not around to help. The aliens in question are the classic monsters known as the Sea Devils, who were introduced during Jon Pertwee’s Third Doctor era, recently starred in a Thirteenth Doctor special, and who generally rank towards the bottom of any long-time fan’s wishlist in terms of villainous creatures we were hoping to see again, let alone get an entire series about.

Plot details are scarce, but we know the show will involve a climate-change-fueled conflict between humanity and the ancient creatures, with Russell Tovey’s everyman, Barclay, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Sea Devil, Salt, at the center. Boasting a sort of star-crossed Torchwood: Children of Earth vibe, it seems as though the two members of very different races will have to find a way to save the world together. Are we going to see a little cross-species flirtation as well? Maybe! (Barclay and Salt are standing real close to one another in that trailer at various points, is all I’m saying.) Which is…certainly a thing that might happen, but it’s not the romance we deserve to see.

For two seasons and a special now, sparks have been flying between UNIT commander Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and her second-in-command, Colonel Christofer Ibrahim. Though we know relatively little about Ibrahim — I had to do some googling to even figure out his first name — he and Kate seem quite close. She’s trying to live up to the legacy of her father, the famous Brigadier; he seems to be trying to keep her alive. They’re constantly together at work or on missions, and she clearly trusts him, which, given her position and history, is no small thing. Heck, he’s even the guy who is allowed to check her behavior when she goes too far and almost lets a vicious alien eat the villainous incel who tried to destroy UNIT’s reputation. (Which, let’s be real, he completely deserved).

The show has already hinted repeatedly that something of a decidedly non-collegial nature is going on between these two. They’ve proven to be into one another no matter what reality they happen to find themselves in, and the flirty tension between them is palpable. They even held hands that one time! (Though without any sort of romantic declaration, it’s equally possible to read their sudden display of affection in “Empire of Death” as everyone just being really happy they were no longer Sutekh’s desiccated space dust.)