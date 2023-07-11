Ncuti Gatwa Confirms He’ll Be Back For Doctor Who Series 15

We’ll have to wait until 2025 to find out the relevance of those particular nouns. But we don’t have to wait to find out if the 15th Doctor is sticking around for a second series – thanks to Gatwa, we know he will be.

Does Gatwa’s rising star (he’s about to hit big screens the world over as one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie) mean that series 15 might be his limit as the Doctor? It would put him short of the three-series average for new Doctors (or as David Tennant does it – three series and however many anniversary specials he can clear the diary for). And will companion Ruby Thursday, played by Millie Gibson, also stick around for a second series? Time will tell.

Other than confirming his continuation in the TARDIS until at least 2025, the Rolling Stone UK interview has many more titbits of interest to Doctor Who fans – not least some tantalising quotes about the 15th Doctor’s new wardrobe, which we know will span multiple costumes (“almost a different one each week!”), and will share some affinity with Jon Pertwee’s peacocking velvet jackets and frilly shirts.

On a more serious note, there’s also an affecting parallel drawn between the actor’s background as a refugee – Gatwa’s family moved to Scotland in 1994, fleeing the Rwandan genocide – and the Doctor surviving a genocidal war on their home planet, as well as Gatwa’s take on Doctor Who as escapism (“When you watch it, you forget all your troubles.”)

All that, plus Margot Robbie gossip from the set of Barbie, and advice Gatwa has received from actors who’ve formerly played the Doctor via a dedicated group chat, some fabulous fashion shots, as well as some insights into the 15th Doctor’s personality as an energetic but emotionally vulnerable and lonely character who hides behind humour.

Read the Rolling Stone UK interview in full here.