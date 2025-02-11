The Doctor Who Episodes that Define Each Doctor

But here is also where we find out who this Doctor is, and in the best possible way. Catch the villain right at the start of the episode, then make the Doctor sit down for dinner with them. This isn’t a Doctor who will let you underestimate him. This isn’t a Doctor who will ask if he “has the right”. He’s decided he does, and has done, over and over again by this point. This is a Doctor who’s done terrible things and lived with them, and despite all of that still really wants to try and be the hero people think he is.

The Tenth Doctor – School Reunion (2006)

This has been one of the hardest ones to pick, because the Tenth Doctor is always so completely The Tenth Doctor. Until David Tennant came along, on some level all Doctor actors were doing a Tom Baker impression. After Tennant, a bit of them was always doing a Tennant impression as well.

So it’s fitting that the best showcase for Tennant’s Doctor introduces him to a companion of the Fourth. In this story we get the full Doctor Acting Range experience, from the Doctor cheerfully posing as a supply teacher, to the chilling delivery of “I used to have so much mercy”. Here we see the seeds of the Tenth Doctor’s ultimate arc. In “The Runaway Bride”, when Donna tells him “I think you need someone to stop you”, and in the “Time Lord Victorious” speech in “The Waters of Mars” – the seeds of that journey are planted here when the Doctor is offered the chance to save everyone, if he only takes over the universe.

And of course, the Tenth Doctor’s story is ultimately all about Rose Tyler, so seeing her realise her place as the latest in a long line, rather than the one and only, shines a big light on that relationship.

The Eleventh Doctor – A Good Man Goes to War (2011)

Remember the Second Doctor? The Columbo in a line of Sherlock Holmeses? That man is long gone. Both the character and the TV show have been on a long journey since then, and in both the legend of who “the Doctor” is has grown. By this point, the Doctor barely even needs to outwit the enemy anymore. He just needs to tell them to “look him up”.

This is where it peaks. Not at Trenzalore (“a skirmish by your standards” as the Great Intelligence points out), not in bringing back Gallifrey, but here. The stakes are not the planet or the universe, but the Doctor’s friend and her child, and the Doctor raises an army to get them back. This is the Doctor at the climax of the journey he started in “The Dalek Invasion of Earth”, truly believing his own hype as the Oncoming Storm.