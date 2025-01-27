Kerblam! Writer Back for Doctor Who Series 15 Plus Three Newcomers

Well, Russell T Davies can’t write them all himself, can he?

It’s been common knowledge to readers of Doctor Who Magazine that series 15/season-two-as-they-insist-on-calling-it will feature four episodes written by showrunner Davies, plus four by other writers. Would Steven Moffat emerge from Who retirement once again? Would “Rogue”’s Kate Herron and Briony Redman return for a follow-up to the Jonathan Groff love interest story?

In short: no to all that. They’re shaking things up by welcoming three episodes from writers making their Doctor Who TV debut in 2025, plus one by the co-writer of Sea Devil spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea.

That’s Pete McTighe, who also contributed two episodes to the 13th Doctor’s era in modern-workplace satire Kerblam! and eco-disaster adventure Praxeus. McTighe was also behind several of the mini-episodes featuring past companions that accompanied the various The Collection Classic Era DVD box-set releases, plus a couple of episodes of anniversary reminiscence series Tales of the TARDIS. He’s embedded, is the point, and his series 15 episode will most likely set up new spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea, starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.