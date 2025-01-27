Kerblam! Writer Back for Doctor Who Series 15 Plus Three Newcomers
Pete McTighe is back, alongside three writers making their Doctor Who TV debut in 2025
Well, Russell T Davies can’t write them all himself, can he?
It’s been common knowledge to readers of Doctor Who Magazine that series 15/season-two-as-they-insist-on-calling-it will feature four episodes written by showrunner Davies, plus four by other writers. Would Steven Moffat emerge from Who retirement once again? Would “Rogue”’s Kate Herron and Briony Redman return for a follow-up to the Jonathan Groff love interest story?
In short: no to all that. They’re shaking things up by welcoming three episodes from writers making their Doctor Who TV debut in 2025, plus one by the co-writer of Sea Devil spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea.
That’s Pete McTighe, who also contributed two episodes to the 13th Doctor’s era in modern-workplace satire Kerblam! and eco-disaster adventure Praxeus. McTighe was also behind several of the mini-episodes featuring past companions that accompanied the various The Collection Classic Era DVD box-set releases, plus a couple of episodes of anniversary reminiscence series Tales of the TARDIS. He’s embedded, is the point, and his series 15 episode will most likely set up new spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea, starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Making his Doctor Who debut will be British-Nigerian poet and playwright Inua Ellams MBE (Barber Shop Chronicles, Candy Coated Unicorns & Converse All Stars) , whose Doctor Who fandom goes back to the age of 10. Not underselling the importance of joining the TV show’s writers, Ellams described the experience as “like touching God.”
Also making their Doctor Who TV debut is Manchester-based screenwriter Sharma Angel-Walfall, whose television credits include recent releases from Netflix, Disney+, Sky and the BBC, from Supacell to The Ballad of Renegade Nell to Dreamland (coincidentally starring former Doctor Who companion Freema Agyeman). Angel-Walfall won the very first Channel 4 New Writing Award, and is a massive Russell T Davies fan.
Finally, novelist and screenwriter Juno Dawson (Her Majesty’s Royal Coven, This Book is Gay) has made the move from Doctor Who podcasts and books to the main TV show. A familiar name to Who fans, Dawson wrote 2018’s 13th-era novel The Good Doctor, created the first official Doctor Who scripted podcast in Doctor Who: Redacted, wrote for the Torchwood and New Series Adventures podcasts, and was a co-presenter on The Official Doctor Who podcast for the show’s three 60th anniversary specials.
Expect many more Who announcements to arrive over the next few months as the BBC and Disney+ start to hype what Davies is describing as “the most wild and exciting season of Doctor Who yet.” Well, he’d know.
Here’s the teaser:
Doctor Who series 15 is expected to air on BBC One and Disney+ in spring 2025.