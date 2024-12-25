Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024 Easter Egg Guide

Bilbo Baggins’ Front Door

In addition to the Star Trek mention in series 14’s “The Devil’s Chord”, here’s more proof that the Whoniverse has thrown open its arms to fantasy crossovers is the appearance of a round door in the Time Hotel (at 31:50 in the episode) that, according to Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, should lead directly to Hobbiton in the Shire on Middle Earth. Peter Jackson is a Who fan and rumours that he might guest-direct an episode swirled in seasons past.

The Time Traveler’s Restaurant

Notice the name of (presumably) the Time Hotel’s restaurant? “DeTambles” will have a familiar ring to fans of Steven Moffat’s US TV adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s celebrated novel The Time Traveler’s Wife. DeTamble is the surname of that novel’s titular character, Henry DeTamble, as played by Theo James in Moffat’s HBO version, and by Eric Bana in the less good 2009 film adaptation.

The Eleventh Hour Headlines

The newspaper tucked under the Doctor’s arm when he’s stealing milk from the Time Hotel’s snack bar has a couple of interesting stories relating to Steven Moffat’s first episode as Doctor Who showrunner – “The Eleventh Hour”. The headlines “Prisoner Zero Found Innocent” and (partially visible) “Duck Pond Mystery…” are inspired by the villainous alien of that episode who’d escaped jail through one of the time cracks caused by the explosion of the TARDIS and hidden out in the home of young Amelia Pond. The duck pond reference is also to that episode, when the Doctor realises something is wrong in Amy Pond’s home village because of the lack of ducks on the local pond.

The Girl in the Fireplace in the Press

The newspaper the Doctor is reading while he’s mopping the stairs at the Sandringham Hotel with a mop straight out of Disney’s Fantasia has headlines containing the word “Versailles” and an image of what might be a Clockwork Droid (it’s hard to make out) in reference to Steven Moffat-written series two episode “The Girl in the Fireplace”, itself inspired by Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife (see DeTambles, above).

The Blue Diamond

When the Doctor orders his disguise ham and cheese toastie and pumpkin latte from reception, he’s told “You just pay on the blue diamond”. The blue diamond is of course, the classic and now new-again shape of the Doctor Who logo.

Mr Benn’s Any Era Clothes Boutique

Where does a hotel guest buy era-appropriate garb to wear while on a Time Hotel minibreak? From Mr Benn’s Any Era Clothes, of course, the shop in the hotel lobby that seems to be named in honour of 1970s cartoon character Mr Benn, a bowler-hatted gentlemen who, every episode, went to a magical costume shop that transported him into the world of whatever he dressed up as. Note the costumes on display in the shop window – a suit of armour, a spacesuit, etc. All the same ones as featured in the Mr Benn opening credits.