Doctor Who Christmas Special Review: Joy to the World

The answer, perhaps unsurprisingly, is a bit of both.

“Joy to the World” generally plays it pretty safe, giving us a Christmas episode that could almost have been designed by committee, were there not such verve and energy coming off the screen. In the parlance of the times, Moffat understood the assignment – reintroduce the idea of the festive special, give us a bunch of fun concepts and gags, provide Ncuti Gatwa with some opportunities to remind us that he has more charisma in one tooth than most British actors working today, wrap it all up in a nice big sentimental bow, and send us off to pick at the Christmas leftovers with a warm feeling in our hearts.

It makes perfect sense as an approach. This is a Who Christmas episode largely free of continuity, so you can comfortably stick it on to enjoy with your family without the need for an accompanying PowerPoint presentation (I still have flashbacks to watching “The Time of the Doctor” with my family and having to provide a running commentary on three years’ worth of dangling plot threads, references and lore, which made me sound completely unhinged). The central emotional throughline – the Doctor misses his companion – doesn’t really require any background knowledge to understand. The Time Hotel is a fun conceit whose mechanics Moffat is careful to explain and reiterate at regular intervals.

Even the returning villain is just a faceless weapons manufacturer, perhaps the easiest instinctive boo-hiss imaginable. The references to last season’s “Boom” are fun continuity fodder for fans, but it’s not like you’re going to have to explain to your great-auntie who Rassilon is.

As well as being accessible, the episode is full of delights. Nicola Coughlan lights up the screen, even if she ultimately doesn’t get a huge amount to do (and considering that the climax of her arc is literally ‘becoming a star’, that shows how thinly sketched the character is). The Time Hotel is clever and allows for some great jokes, like the kitchens being 30 minutes in the future. The Doctor having to go to the future “the long way round” allows the episode to slow down for some lovely character moments, even if it’s an idea we’ve seen Moffat explore several times in the past (and it’s not the only one). The scene where the Doctor deliberately riles Joy is effectively brutal, and Gatwa beautifully plays both the viciousness and the subsequent regret. There’s also a big dinosaur, because it’s Christmas and it’s been a hell of a year, and we deserve a big dinosaur.

And eventually it turns out that the star that guided various shepherds, kings and donkeys to Bethlehem was actually the result of an experiment in renewable energy by an evil corporation from the future, which is audaciously cheeky.