Doctor Who Christmas Special “Joy to the World” Explained: Star Seed, Briefcase Code, Joy’s Mum & the Ending

How Does The Time Hotel Work?

“A hotel, but instead of rooms, time portals – package deals for all of history’s biggest hits.”

It’s kind of amazing Doctor Who hasn’t used the idea of a hotel based on time travel before – in fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if Bad Wolf Ltd announces a spin-off anthology show built around the concept (and if they haven’t thought of it yet, and are inspired by this piece, we’d like our cut of the profits please).

Guests checking into the Time Hotel can use its various rooms to visit different periods in history, from ancient Mesopotamia to (somewhat morbidly) their favourite historical assassinations. Sensibly, Moffat doesn’t get too complicated and timey-wimey with the idea – the timelines in the various rooms all seem to be running discretely in parallel, so you can’t check into a room “until the contemporaneous guests vacate”. The rest of the hotel – like the front desk and the bar – follows a single linear timeline, with a clearly defined present, to avoid paradoxes.

Well, apart from the kitchens, which are 30 minutes in the future, so they can deliver your food milliseconds after you order it. Which is just good hospitality, when you think about it.

How Did The Doctor Get The Code For The Briefcase?

The Doctor of the past is given the code for the briefcase by his future self, who knows the code because he remembers it being given to him by his future self. This is known as the Bootstrap Paradox, an event that effectively has no origin point, because the presence of time travel gets around the need for cause and effect.