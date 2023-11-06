Doctor Who: Did Disney Just Confirm The Christmas Episode Air Date And Title?

Those big teases at the BBC have spent months drip-feeding us tiny morsels of juicy Doctor Who news, from confirming series 14 guest stars one by one to (finally!) giving us the 60th anniversary special air dates (and even deleting a reference to a “spring 2024” series 14 release date), so it was quite a shock to see that Disney seems to have casually leaked the Doctor Who Christmas special episode title and air date in a random social media post today.

All we really knew so far was it was to be Ncuti Gatwa’s first full episode as the Fifteenth Doctor, would feature the debut of his new companion Ruby Sunday (Coronation Street’s Millie Gibson) and that it was airing “over the festive period in 2023”.

So what crucial details did Disney let slip?

Doctor Who Will Air on Christmas Day For The First Time in Six Years!

The Disney social media post was packed with release dates for their Christmas streaming, and under its “New Snow-rrivals” section it confirms the Doctor Who Christmas episode will arrive on the platform on 25th December, aka Christmas Day!