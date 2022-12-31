Doctor Who 2023 Episodes Will Bring Back Forgotten Monsters

Doctor Who was filled with surprises this year. First was the announcement that Russell T. Davies, the man most responsible for bringing Doctor Who back to television in 2005, would be returning as showrunner. Then came the special “The Power of the Doctor,” which saw Jodie Whittaker regenerate not into Ncuti Gatwa, slated to play the next Doctor, but into former Doctor David Tennant, who will star in a 60th Anniversary three-parter next November.

Joining Tennant will be his third companion Donna Noble, played again by Catherine Tate. But the first teaser for the upcoming episodes hints at the return of even more unlikely characters from the Time Lord’s past.

The teaser highlights the expected fallout of the Doctor’s regeneration, as Tennant plays a confused Fourteenth Doctor battling aliens and Gatwa’s soon-to-be Fifteenth Doctor asks just what the hell is going on here. Before Gatwa’s arrival, Tennant’s Doctor needs to keep the latest group of baddies, which includes Neil Patrick Harris’ mysterious showman, from ransacking England, all while also keeping Donna from remembering their time together. (As established in the series 4 episode “Journey’s End,” Donna’s mind had become overwhelmed by her adventures as the DoctorDonna, forcing him to wipe her mind of all memory of him. Should the memories ever return, her brain will burn out, killing her.)

For the large majority of viewers, there’s no risk of remembering two of the alien races shown in the 60th Anniversary trailer. The first is an insectoid-looking group blasting at soldiers and the Doctor on a residential street. The other is a cute lil’ kitten-esque creature with gigantic eyes, who looks up and pronounces the insect-men “Monsters.” And that makes sense, right? Surely, the fearsome insect people engaging English soldiers must be monsters and the fluff ball must be a poor little innocent. Reasonable as that assumption may be, comic book readers know the truth.