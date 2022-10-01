Disney+ New Releases October 2022

Spooky season is now officially here and Disney+ is celebrating with a very special Marvel horror presentation.

Highlighting Disney+’s list of new releases for October 2022 is Werewolf by Night. Inspired by the Marvel comic character of the same name, this one-off special is designed to be a Halloween treat for MCU fans. Composer Michael Giacchino directed this black and white feature that brings Marvel’s resident werewolf to life. Gael García Bernal stars as Jack Russell, the aptly-named schmoe who will howl at the moon. The special premieres on Oct. 7.

That’s not the only Marvel offering Disney+ has this month. Thursday, Oct. 13 sees the release of the She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law finale. After nine episodes of exploring the legal implications of superheroes, will Jen Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) return for season 2? Episode 9 should give us a decent idea.

October 2022 will continue the adventures of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on the Star Wars series bearing its name. It will also see the arrival of another Star Wars property. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi debuts on Oct. 26. This animated anthology series from Dave Filoni will explore the lives of several Jedi from the prequel era.