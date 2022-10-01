Disney+ New Releases October 2022

We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in October 2022 including Werewolf by Night and the She-Hulk finale!

She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Spooky season is now officially here and Disney+ is celebrating with a very special Marvel horror presentation.

Highlighting Disney+’s list of new releases for October 2022 is Werewolf by Night. Inspired by the Marvel comic character of the same name, this one-off special is designed to be a Halloween treat for MCU fans. Composer Michael Giacchino directed this black and white feature that brings Marvel’s resident werewolf to life. Gael García Bernal stars as Jack Russell, the aptly-named schmoe who will howl at the moon. The special premieres on Oct. 7.

That’s not the only Marvel offering Disney+ has this month. Thursday, Oct. 13 sees the release of the She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law finale. After nine episodes of exploring the legal implications of superheroes, will Jen Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) return for season 2? Episode 9 should give us a decent idea.

October 2022 will continue the adventures of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on the Star Wars series bearing its name. It will also see the arrival of another Star Wars property. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi debuts on Oct. 26. This animated anthology series from Dave Filoni will explore the lives of several Jedi from the prequel era.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.

Monday, October 3

Disney+ Originals

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 (Live)

Wednesday, October 5

New Library Titles

  • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)
  • The Simpsons (S33)
  • World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)
  • Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)
  • Zorro (S1)
  • Zorro (S2)

Disney+ Originals

  • Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Available)
  • Andor – Episode 5
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

Thursday, October 6

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

Friday, October 7

New Library Titles

  • Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
  • Drumline

Disney+ Originals

  • Werewolf by Night – Premiere

Monday, October 10

Disney+ Originals

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 (Live)

Wednesday, October 12

New Library Titles

  • Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
  • Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)
  • Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
  • Andor – Episode 6
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

Thursday, October 13

Disney+ Originals

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9

Friday, October 14

New Library Titles

  • Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
  • The New Mutants

Monday, October 17

Disney+ Originals

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 (Live)

Tuesday, October 18

Disney+ Originals

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 (Live)

Wednesday, October 19

New Library Titles

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)
  • PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)
  • Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)
  • Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
  • The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)
  • Wicked Tuna (S11)

Disney+ Originals

  • Andor – Episode 7
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day”

Friday, October 21

New Library Titles

  • Hall of Villains

Monday, October 24

Disney+ Originals

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7 (Live)

Wednesday, October 26

New Library Titles

  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (S1, 2 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Premiere (All Shorts Streaming)
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – 2-Episode Premiere
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere
  • Andor – Episode 8
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”

Friday, October 28

New Library Titles

  • Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
  • Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Monday, October 31

Disney+ Originals

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8 (Live)
