Disney+ New Releases October 2022
We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in October 2022 including Werewolf by Night and the She-Hulk finale!
Spooky season is now officially here and Disney+ is celebrating with a very special Marvel horror presentation.
Highlighting Disney+’s list of new releases for October 2022 is Werewolf by Night. Inspired by the Marvel comic character of the same name, this one-off special is designed to be a Halloween treat for MCU fans. Composer Michael Giacchino directed this black and white feature that brings Marvel’s resident werewolf to life. Gael García Bernal stars as Jack Russell, the aptly-named schmoe who will howl at the moon. The special premieres on Oct. 7.
That’s not the only Marvel offering Disney+ has this month. Thursday, Oct. 13 sees the release of the She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law finale. After nine episodes of exploring the legal implications of superheroes, will Jen Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) return for season 2? Episode 9 should give us a decent idea.
October 2022 will continue the adventures of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on the Star Wars series bearing its name. It will also see the arrival of another Star Wars property. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi debuts on Oct. 26. This animated anthology series from Dave Filoni will explore the lives of several Jedi from the prequel era.
Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.
Monday, October 3
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 (Live)
Wednesday, October 5
New Library Titles
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)
- The Simpsons (S33)
- World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)
- Zorro (S1)
- Zorro (S2)
Disney+ Originals
- Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Available)
- Andor – Episode 5
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”
Thursday, October 6
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
Friday, October 7
New Library Titles
- Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
- Drumline
Disney+ Originals
- Werewolf by Night – Premiere
Monday, October 10
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 (Live)
Wednesday, October 12
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
- Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Andor – Episode 6
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”
Thursday, October 13
Disney+ Originals
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9
Friday, October 14
New Library Titles
- Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
- The New Mutants
Monday, October 17
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 (Live)
Tuesday, October 18
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 (Live)
Wednesday, October 19
New Library Titles
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)
- Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)
- Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)
- Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)
- Wicked Tuna (S11)
Disney+ Originals
- Andor – Episode 7
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day”
Friday, October 21
New Library Titles
- Hall of Villains
Monday, October 24
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7 (Live)
Wednesday, October 26
New Library Titles
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (S1, 2 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Premiere (All Shorts Streaming)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – 2-Episode Premiere
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere
- Andor – Episode 8
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”
Friday, October 28
New Library Titles
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Monday, October 31
Disney+ Originals
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8 (Live)