Cobra Kai Season 5 Ending Explained And What To Expect From Season 6

Nevertheless, Kreese will have to remain in hiding. Even though Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) is coming clean about falsely accusing Kreese for the beating he got from Silver, a jail break is an entirely new offense. Kreese on the run will be more dangerous than ever. He’s not beholden to playing “nice” anymore. He’s hellbent on revenge. If cornered, he’ll attack with all he’s got.

For that matter, if Kreese can escape, why not Silver too? Unlike Kreese, Silver has the means to employ a good lawyer, so it’s not a given that he’s going to jail at all, despite all the chaos he has caused in season 5. Perhaps we haven’t heard the last from Silver yet.

Will Cobra Kai…Die?

With the two founding senseis Kreese and Silver gone, who will remain loyal to the Cobra Kai dojo? It’ll fall upon the new sensei Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim). Her main desire is to carry on her father’s Tang Soo Do teachings, and the best place to do that in the USA are through the Cobra Kai dojos. This is predicated on her not getting busted too, along with her squad of Korean senseis, as they fought to defend Silver’s mansion as well. But perhaps they all escaped any blame. It sets up more conflict between Daniel and Cobra Kai.

With all the rest of the chaos of season 5, Sensei Kim’s character was only minimally developed. We’ve only seen a little of her childhood and know from her treatment of Tory that she’s a hard ass when it comes to teaching. We’re just beginning to learn her story, so there’s still lots of room for character growth. She’s a wild card.

But back to the Cobra Kai loyalists, Tory will likely remain loyal to Kreese as she had issues with Kim. Beyond Tory, will the season 5 sophomores, Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young) and Devon Lee (Oona O’Brien), stay with Cobra Kai? They both made progress there. And then there’s Kyler Park (Joe Seo) who, like Tory and Kenny, has been with Cobra Kai dojo all the way through. And then there’s Mitch a.k.a. Penis Breath (Aedin Mincks). Following his unforgivable betrayal of Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang, there’s nowhere else for him to go. Despite the growing list of scandals within the Cobra Kai dojos, their membership won’t wane. After all, it is the titular dojo.

Time to Unbury the Hatchet

At the conclusion of season 5, we saw two of the biggest teen rivalries unite against Silver. Sam and Tory finally made their peace after Sam visited Tory’s home and got a better grasp of her situation. And Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) finally had it out in a brutal big fight staged by Johnny in episode 5. As ridiculous as it seemed, it worked, and they found some common ground.