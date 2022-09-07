Star Wars Ahsoka Season 2 Hopes Sparked as Filming Concludes

Despite the fact that a teaser trailer has been released, we still don’t know much about Star Wars: Ahsoka, the upcoming Disney+ series from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. In fact, we don’t even know when the first season will hit our screens, as official channels still list the show’s premiere as “early 2023.” And yet, star Rosario Dawson is so confident in the show’s success that she’s already calling for a second season.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dawson indicated that she’s almost finished shooting the series. While that’s certainly good news for fans, Dawson revealed mixed feelings. “But it’s already getting sad because it’s almost over,” she said. But before dropping the subject, the actor did make a bold request. “Hopefully, we’ll get a sequel,” she declared, holding up crossed fingers for extra luck.

At first glance, Dawson’s statement might seem like hubris. After all, The Mandalorian has proven to be a big hit and Obi-Wan Kenobi was largely well-received, but dissatisfaction with The Book of Boba Fett remains. At this point, it’s unclear if Ahsoka will be an exciting piece of genre storytelling or a spinoff for a character with questionable interest beyond the core fan base.

But Dawson does have a bit of history on her side. First introduced as the padawan learner of Master Anakin Skywalker in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano quickly became a fan favorite. The character’s relentless spunk and optimism provided a compelling counterpoint to the slow downfall of Anakin, as he made his way toward becoming Darth Vader. Even after Order 66 forced Ahsoka into hiding, the character proved even more heroic, helping fight the Empire in the sequel series Star Wars: Rebels. By the time an adult Ahsoka made her live-action debut in season two of The Mandalorian, fans were both relieved to see her and filled with questions about her current mission.