Disney+ New Releases: June 2023

Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to churn away in theaters, it’s been a minute since Disney+ has had a proper Marvel blockbuster TV show join its servers. That all changes with Disney+’s list of new releases for June 2023.

The big release this month is undoubtedly Marvel’s Secret Invasion on June 21. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his hallowed MCU role of Nick Fury to investigate a (secret) Skull invasion in this six-episode series that’s been described as a paranoid thriller. With Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle, and Olivia Colman also involved this could be Marvel’s biggest TV swing since Loki.

Another major Marvel property coming to Disney+ in June will be Stan Lee on June 16, the definitive documentary of the legendary scribe’s life and work. That will be preceded by Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on June 14.

June 2023 will also welcome three major Disney-branded films on the streamer. Avatar: The Way of Water is set to make its streaming debut on June 7. That will be followed by Flamin’ Hot, Eva Longoria’s directorial debut about the founder of flamin’ hot Cheetos, on June 9 and hip hop comedy World’s Best on June 23.