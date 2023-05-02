Star Wars Actor Explains Reason a Major Character Missed The Mandalorian Season 3

This Star Wars article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian.

Even though Boba Fett was presumed dead after falling into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian found a way to bring him back with Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison now playing the role. What started out as a guest appearance in season 2 ultimately led to Boba Fett getting his own spinoff show, The Book of Boba Fett, which showed both how he escaped the Sarlacc and his rise to power on Tatooine.

Boba has become an important character in this era of the Star Wars timeline, unofficially dubbed the “Mandoverse,” and one of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s most valuable allies. So why didn’t Morrison return for The Mandalorian season 3?

During a Q&A at the SUPANOVA Comic Con and Gaming convention in Melbourne, Australia (via The Direct), Morrison speculated that his absence could have something to do with Disney budget cuts, saying, “I think there is a few changes going on. We also come under the big umbrella known as’Disney now too. So it’s one of the last few conversations we had in L.A. The conversation started like, ‘Oh look, we’re having a few changes. We’re having a few cutbacks.’ And when you hear that at the other end of the line, it’s no good trying to negotiate any more money, that’s for sure. So we’ll see what happens.”