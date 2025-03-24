The Best Daredevil Fight Scenes in the Netflix Series and Born Again

This season 1 scene is easily one of the series’ best and often what people reference when talking about the show’s fighting choreography. After nearly dying the first time, Matt returns to a Russian safe house to try and rescue a young boy who had been kidnapped. Matt is still visibly exhausted and worn down, but that doesn’t stop him from going from room to room in this dimly-lit hallway, kicking ass. There are times when Matt has to stop fighting to catch his breath, and others when he literally throws his entire body at a bad guy because he doesn’t have the strength to punch or kick them.

While not part of this fight scene, or really much of a fight scene at all, we’d like to give an honorable mention to another dope scene from this episode that involves Matt dropping a fire extinguisher down a stairwell at the perfect moment to knock someone out with it. 10/10 delivery and absolutely no notes.

Matt vs. Stick

Daredevil Season 1 Episode 7

A few episodes later, we learn where, or rather who Matt picked up his Martial Arts skills from – an old blind guy named Stick. Stick is very much a no-nonsense kind of guy and isn’t one to sugarcoat his opinions. When Stick arrives in Hell’s Kitchen on an important mission, he asks for Matt’s help. Matt begrudgingly agrees, but finds himself at odds with his former teacher when he discovers that Stick’s mission involves killing a child that’s set to be used as some sort of weapon. The two fight in Matt’s apartment, destroying furniture left and right and using whatever they can grab as weapons. The pair is pretty evenly matched, though Matt does technically win the fight…this time.

Daredevil vs. Fisk

Daredevil Season 1 Episode 13

The final fight of season 1 might not be quite as epic as the hallway fight we see at the beginning of the season, but it is the first time we get to see Daredevil in all his red leather glory go toe-to-toe with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Even with his new-and-improved outfit, Matt still has a hard time matching Fisk’s pure strength, and he’s able to get a number of heavy punches in. In the end though, Matt is able to knock Fisk out and send him on his way to prison, at least for now.