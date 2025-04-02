Daredevil: Born Again – How Muse Accidentally Predicted Episode 7’s Big Death

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone in a bold and bloody new direction with Daredevil: Born Again, and while the Netflix-era Daredevil was known for its gritty nature, that’s nothing compared to the violence already displayed in this Disney+ effort. Seven episodes in, and the freshman season’s nine-episode run has already seen the murders of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), the OG White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes), and many a crooked cop. Now, Born Again’s ever-shrinking cast list has killed off another Marvel heavy-hitter.

It was a short but memorable stint in the MCU for the villainous Muse, who was teased at the very start of Born Again and tipped to be the season’s main antagonistic anatomist. Instead, the morbid artist has bowed out in gruesome style just after a big reveal of his true identity. With Wednesday’s Hunter Doohan named in the credits of episodes he wasn’t even in, it didn’t take the intellect of Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards to figure out he was probably Muse. Things came to a head in April 1’s “Art for Art’s Sake,” when the violent vigilante tried to complete his masterpiece.

Viewers clocked that Doohan’s Bastian Cooper was a little shifty when he met Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) back in episode 2, but it turns out he was seeking the therapist’s help simply to turn into one of his pieces of “art.” With Muse being pitched as the “perfect” antagonist for the MCU, it would’ve been great for him to have some more screen time, but ultimately, it doesn’t take away from the twist.

A tense final showdown between Glenn, Muse, and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) goes down in her office, and after Daredevil turns up just at the right time, he pulls off a gnarly grappling hook move that wouldn’t look out of place in a Mortal Kombat game. This gives Heather a chance to fire a gun into Muse’s chest. He’s dragged across his canvas and becomes his own final work of art. What’s even more interesting is that Muse seemed to ironically predict his own demise, with his death pose looking like one of his earlier murals where he depicted himself as a blood-stained Statue of Liberty – complete with what looked like bullet holes in his chest.