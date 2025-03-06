Daredevil: Born Again’s Character Death Repeats A Secret Invasion Mistake
The death that begins Daredevil: Born Again moves Matt Murdock's story forward but at a great cost.
This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 1 and 2 and Secret Invasion.
Some seven years after Netflix pulled the plug on its beloved Daredevil series, the Man Without Fear is being ‘born again’ over on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again is finally bringing Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock back full-time to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he popped up in the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Promising a bloodier and more brutal take on your typical Marvel Studios series, the Born Again premiere wasted no time in getting there with a brutal character death.
One of the earliest rumors was that the Daredevil sequel series wouldn’t include Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson or Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, but while audience backlash was instant, confirmation that they’d be reprising their roles quickly undid that. Skeptics downplaying the whispers that Nelson, Page, or both could perish didn’t stop Born Again from establishing itself as a no-holds-barred continuation. With jaws on the floor, Foggy was shot in the first five minutes and left to bleed out slowly before the opening credits rolled.
To say that Foggy’s death was shocking would be an understatement, as social media was quickly filled by those who praised it as a brilliant end to a character they first met in 2015, and others calling it a desecration of a fan-favorite before he gets to reach his true potential as part of the MCU. Either way, the death of Foggy Nelson feels like it repeats a mistake from another maligned Marvel series. With Foggy expected to at least help Murdock settle into his new (official) stomping ground of the MCU, it seems as though his Born Again demise echoes what happened to Cobie Smulders’ Agent Maria Hill in Secret Invasion’s own premiere.
Secret Invasion waited until the end of its first episode to kill Hill, where she was spectacularly shot in the stomach by a Skrull version of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and left on a cliffhanger. It was up to Smulders to confirm the longstanding character death, whereas Daredevil: Born Again wasted no time in clarifying Foggy’s demise and how it’ll shape the likes of Murdock and Page moving forward. “Heaven’s Half Hour” featured the return of Wilson Bethel’s Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye shooting Foggy, and much like how Hill’s death gave Fury a mission of vengeance, it set Daredevil on a much darker path.
Despite Daredevil: Born Again and Secret Invasion reiterating that no one is safe, Nelson and Hill aren’t exactly MVPs of their respective shows. At least the writers have managed to avoid Secret Invasion’s problematic ‘fridging’ trope that accused the series of killing Hill just to catapult Fury’s arc forward. It’s just unfortunate that Foggy seems like he’s being used for the same plot device. Unlike Hill’s unexpected death, Nelson’s death actually makes a little more sense for comic book fans. Born Again seems to put a typical MCU twist on the “Guardian Devil” arc where Bullseye killed Karen in 1999’s Daredevil Vol. 2 #5.
Speaking to ScreenRant, showrunner Dario Scardapane suggested that although Foggy was always doomed to perish, he changed the circumstances surrounding how it happened. Scardapane told the outlet that it needed to happen as a way to ‘break up’ the family dynamic and force Murdock to put away his mask: “It was an inevitability! Truth be told…In the original version, before I came in, he had died, but it was off-screen, and for me, it couldn’t be off-screen. You had to feel it and that’s why that statement happened literally.” Whereas Hill was quickly forgotten, Foggy’s death will hopefully have more of a long-lasting effect on the series.
Foggy’s death remains something of a confusing one, especially considering Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum confirmed to Phase Zero’s Brandon Davis that Woll and Henson will be back for Born Again season 2. Winderbaum admitted he can’t imagine a “Matt Murdock story” without the pair alongside Cox, although it’s unclear how Foggy will come back. While we’re guessing some flashbacks will be used to flesh out the missing years since Daredevil’s cancellation, it’s unclear what these will exactly add to the story. There’s also the idea that he’ll appear as some sort of ghostly guide to Murdock, but again, it’s a tired TV trope that’s been done time and again (thanks Agatha All Along). The wildest option could also follow the comics and give fans the MCU’s own version of Foggy being stabbed to death in 2006’s Daredevil #82. Just a few issues later, it was revealed that the FBI had moved Foggy into witness protection, and he was recovering under a new identity.
There have been plenty of divisive character deaths across the history of the MCU, and although ones like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki haven’t stuck (multiple times), it really looks like Foggy has kicked the bucket. While he might be massive in the world of Daredevil, and Hill was a big part of the MCU’s early days, there seems little reason to bring them back for the likes of Avengers: Secret Wars through some multiversal shenanigans. It’s a shame for those who’d only just got to experience Henson’s portrayal of Foggy, although we’d question why you’re jumping into Born Again without at least familiarizing yourself with Daredevil’s past.
